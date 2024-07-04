Restaurant Review: A new tapas bar in Dubai ticks all the right boxes

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 4:46 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:04 PM

I turn into foodie in times of distress. There is nothing that can keep me away from food when I am stressed about something. Over the years, I have realised the problem with that kind of eating is you don't actually savour it. Savouring is for the times when the mind is relaxed and you can appreciate the flavours, texture and presentation.

It was on one such evening that I found myself visiting the newly opened tapas bar and shisha lounge at Citimax Hotel Business Bay. Right at the outset, Indi 16 seemed to be the kind of place one unwinds in with a friend at the end of a long day. I went with mine and was instantly appreciative of the relaxing vibe that included moderately dim lighting and soft music in the background that only intensified later.

The menu was not very extensive, which I found to my liking since I am one of those people who struggle to zero in on one thing amid plenty. I began with tangy chicken tacos and xacuti chicken chops. The menu explicitly differentiates between small and big plates, which I found useful as someone who absolutely disapproves of food wastage. The tacos and chops may belong to two different culinary zones, but at Indi 16, both have got their signature flavours which guests who don't like their food to be too spicy might just appreciate. The chicken espetada, that came to our tables right after, was standard fare.

For the main course, we ordered Indi 16's take on the classic butter chicken and mini nans. If you have been born and raised in the Indian capital, you cannot resist ordering what is considered a staple in most North Indian households and often, when I head to a restaurant I am curious about their takes on a staple dish. Indi 16 scored full marks on that front.

The evening was also one of those occasions where I ended up ordering dessert rather soon owing to my curiosity about what the restaurant could have possibly done with some of our favourite sweet staples. I ended up opting for Rabri fondue and Indi 16-styled shrikhand. The second one, with its sprinkling of saffron, was the winner, while the former is something you are likely to enjoy more in summer months. In a nutshell, Indi 16 has an impressive fare with an ambience that is likely to make your evening memorable. Far from the hustle and bustle that constitutes daily living, it is a place for good cheer and good food. ALSO READ: Anamika Chatterjee

