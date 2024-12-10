Regent International School students win international award

Arina Gavrilenko (left) and Maksym Melnyk

Arina Gavrilenko, a Year 12 student of Regent International School has been honoured with the prestigious 2024 Outstanding Pearson Learner Award. This accolade celebrates Arina’s exceptional academic performance in the 2023/2024 Pearson Edexcel examination series, distinguishing her as one of the brightest young scholars on a global scale.

Arina achieved the highest score in Mathematics globally and the highest score in Science in the Middle East, underscoring her dedication, talent, and outstanding academic prowess. Her exceptional accomplishment places her among an elite group of over 2,200 learners from 750 schools across 82 countries considered for this prestigious honour. This remarkable achievement not only exemplifies the pinnacle of academic excellence but also highlights Regent International School’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education.

In addition, Maksym Melnyk, alongside four other secondary students from Regent International School, has been recognised as a Pearson Edexcel High Achiever for their exceptional performance in the Pearson Edexcel International GCSE. Each of these students achieved multiple GCSE’s at Grade 8 and above, demonstrating remarkable academic achievement and further reinforcing Regent’s status as a hub of scholastic excellence.

The Outstanding Pearson Learner Award recognises students who demonstrate extraordinary ability and dedication in their academic pursuits. It is a celebration of hard work, resilience, and the drive to achieve beyond expectations. Among thousands of candidates worldwide, Arina’s stellar results reflect her discipline, curiosity, and unwavering determination to succeed.

Pearson’s Outstanding Learner Awards, a global initiative, celebrate top-performing students in their respective regions and across the globe. The award highlights learners who not only excel academically but also embody qualities of leadership, innovation, and ambition — qualities that Arina, Maksym, and the other awarded students have consistently displayed throughout their academic journeys. Speaking about the achievement, Steve Dobson, Head of Secondary at Regent International School, said: “We are immensely proud of Arina, Maksym, and the other students who have received this prestigious recognition. These awards are a reflection of their exceptional dedication and the high standards of excellence that Regent International School strives to instill in every learner.” “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. My success would not have been possible without the support of my teachers, the guidance of my family, and the encouraging environment at Regent International School. This award inspires me to continue striving for excellence in everything I do,” Arina said.

“Receiving this recognition motivates me to work harder and continue excelling in my academic journey. I am grateful to Regent International School for providing such a supportive environment to help me achieve my goals,” Maksym said.