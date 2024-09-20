E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Parineeti – Diwali & Wedding Edit! coming to the UAE

The exhibition will be held at Taj Business Bay from 11am to 8 pm

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM

It’s time to get your outfits ready for that much-awaited annual Diwali party— and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to shop.

Head over to Parineeti – Diwali & Wedding Edit! on October 6 for one-stop shopping for all your festive needs.


The exhibition will be held at Taj Business Bay from 11am to 8 pm.

Whether you want a trendy ensemble or jewellery or home décor, you’ll find something to suit your taste (and budget) here.

ALSO READ:

CT Desk

More news from Lifestyle