UAE: 7 in 10 new mums rely on family for baby care advice despite countless tips online

Parenting advice and childcare tips may be a few taps away, but most new mums in the UAE would rather ask their own mother for help when it comes to taking care of their babies, a new survey has revealed.

The research, titled ‘Sources of Trust in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait', found that seven out of 10 mothers in the GCC still turn to family despite the growing availability of digital resources, support groups, and greater access to professionals.

Seventy per cent of UAE mothers who were surveyed have said they choose to rely solely on their own experiences and those of their families, the study added.

It's mainly because of information overload, with 30 per cent of UAE respondents saying they often encounter "conflicting advice" from different sources.

Dubai resident Amal Hurieh, a new mother, trusts the "wisdom that’s been passed down in her family for generations".

"My mother is staying with me during these first few months, and her presence is a blessing," she told Khaleej Times.

"Even though I have access to all kinds of online advice, nothing compares to the comfort of her words and experience. She taught me everything I know about motherhood, from the simplest routines to the deep emotional bonds we share with our children.”

The study of 500 new mothers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait found that 71 per cent of mothers — particularly in the country — turn to family for parenting guidance during their child's early years, especially, from zero to four years old.

This trend continues even with the availability of modern resources such as parenting apps and online support groups.

‘Feeling overwhelmed’

Amal has proven that mothers do know best during one time when her baby was having trouble sleeping.

“I was feeling overwhelmed, trying everything I had read about online, but nothing seemed to work. My mother simply took the baby in her arms, hummed a soft lullaby, and gently rocked her to sleep,” the Jordanian expat added.

“It wasn’t a new trick or anything I hadn’t seen before, but there was something so comforting in her calm and steady presence. It reminded me that sometimes, it’s not about following a trend or a new method — it’s about trusting your instincts and knowing what your child needs at that moment.”

Amal's mother also helps her with traditional remedies, like herbal remedies for colic.

"I never would have considered these remedies if I had only relied on what I found online or even by just speaking to my doctor. There’s such a peace in having her here, with her experience,” she said.

Mental relief

A mother from Abu Dhabi, Zoya Chhabra, also turned to her mum during her struggles with breastfeeding.

Zoya said: "During that difficult time, my mother reassured me that formula feeding is just as good and that I wasn’t alone in facing this challenge. Her support gave me immense mental relief when I was going through what felt like a nightmare."

Zoya Chhabra with her son

"For the first three to four months, I struggled to produce milk and would wake up three or four times at night to express whatever I could. The guilt of not being able to breastfeed was overwhelming, the Indian expat added.

During this time, the Internet didn't help, she said. "It’s full of information that overwhelmingly promotes breastfeeding, often in a way that feels relentless."

Her mother, however, reminded her all would be well. "She said many mothers face similar challenges and encouraged me to relax, switch to formula, and prioritise my health. She also emphasised the importance of getting enough sleep to ensure I could take care of my child properly, especially since I was chronically sleep-deprived and constantly feeling unwell." Following 'time-honoured' practices Similarly, Felizze Faye Flores-Navarro's mother came to stay with her three months after her child was born, offering immense support and guidance. The Filipino expat said: "Despite what I've read online about not holding the baby too much for fear of them getting used to it, I cherish holding my baby often. I still rock my baby to sleep in the same comforting way my mother did for me, following time-honoured practices." Felizze Faye Flores-Navarro While she had come across various opinions on the topic, she found that her own practices, rooted in her mother's guidance, worked best for her, Felizze said. "When it comes to skincare, I continue using oils on my baby, just as my mother did for me. While I've noticed that many modern mothers hesitate to use oils, I find them not only beneficial but also a way to stay connected with the practices of the past." Food is another area where her family's influence has left a lasting impact. She never relied on store-bought baby food but instead prepared fresh, homemade meals. "Coming from Nueva Ecija, a province in the Philippines known for its bountiful vegetables, my mum taught me to appreciate fresh, healthy eating. I strive to pass this same value on to my children, encouraging them to love vegetables from an early age," added Felizze.