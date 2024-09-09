Private education group accepting application to US scholarship scheme

She explains what thread-lifts are and how can they help you look younger
Hale Education Group, based in Dubai, is actively accepting applications to its Hale Scholars Pro Bono initiative, which is in its tenth consecutive year. The program aims to identify deserving students who aspire to attend leading US Universities, but for whom cost is a limiting factor. “US universities are the wealthiest in the world and many have significant financial resources allocated to international students to support their educational journeys,” Hale Founder and CEO Peter Davos says. Past Hale scholars have received acceptance to Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Brown, Penn, Northwestern, the University of Chicago, Amherst, Middlebury, Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, and other leading American universities.
Most recently, two Syrian Hale Scholars received full cost of attendance scholarships to Brown University, a member of the Ivy League, and Penn during the last application cycle. These included the cost of tuition, accommodation, travel, books, and other expenses for the duration of undergraduate study. Universities such as Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Wesleyan, Johns Hopkins, Bowdoin, and Haverford all have generous aid budgets to support international students whose parents’ income fall below a certain threshold. Unlike other universities, which have limited or no aid available to non-American applicants, there are approximately two dozen in the US which do offer significant need-based aid to international applicants.
Furthermore, merit-based aid is available to all applicants, regardless of nationality at leading private universities. “Over the last two years, Hale students have received full cost of attendance merit scholarships to Boston University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Miami. Quite a few received merit scholarships of six figures or more, even to Canadian universities such as the University of Toronto ,which is significant,” says Davos. “Over the last six years, Hale students have received a total of $53 Million USD in scholarships from US & Canadian universities,” he adds.
Applicants to the Hale Scholars initiative must submit transcripts, standardized test scores, and a brief essay on their motivation to study in the USA. They must be able to demonstrate academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and compelling extracurricular contributions to their community, as well as be in their final year of High School and able to demonstrate financial need on their applications. Students interested in applying to the Hale Scholar Initiative can submit their application by visiting: https://bit.ly/3z0rmkl
