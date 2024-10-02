Finding your fit in American universities

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:01 PM

Aryan Sawhney, a star student from this year’s cohort at Dubai International Academy, was recently tasked with an immensely difficult decision — Brown or Berkeley.

Overjoyed at his acceptance into UC Berkeley’s Computer Science programme — which is tied with MIT, Carnegie Mellon, and Stanford for the top spot on the US News “Best Computer Science Schools” ranking — Aryan’s future seemed certain.

That is, until he received his acceptance letter from Brown University, a member of the prestigious Ivy League famous for its progressive, innovative “open curriculum” which allows students maximal control over their studies by eschewing the traditional major-based system of most US universities in favor of “concentrations” which can be designed and tailored to a student’s diverse interests.

On paper, and to many who favour hard numbers over nuance, Berkeley remained the clear choice, as Brown’s computer science programme ranked significantly lower on US News, QS World, and other major university rankings. Yet, Aryan’s “unconventional” choice evidences the superficiality of these same rankings which have come to dominate UAE students’ university dreams.

After consulting with alumni, professors, current students, and his counselor at Hale Education Group, Aryan chose Brown, a decision that some in his school and community found surprising. His reasoning, however, exemplifies one of our central mottos, “find your fit.”

A scholar with diverse interests across AI, philosophy, business, psychology, and education, Aryan was well aware of the difficulties of cross-registering for classes across departments at Berkeley, a university with a notoriously difficult-to-navigate bureaucracy — an unsurprising consequence of its over 32,831 undergraduate student population, as compared to Brown’s 7,222. Berkeley’s overcrowding would likewise make Aryan a small fish in a big pond, necessitating fierce competition for coveted research positions at labs, and landing him in numerous large lecture hall classes.

Brown’s superior student to faculty ratio meant that he could work more closely with faculty — there he would absolutely not be “another face in the crowd.” Additionally, it meant that his diverse interests across disciplines would be supported rather than discouraged, enabling the more well-rounded education he sought.