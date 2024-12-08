Orlando Bloom and Omar Harfouch together for peace in Dubai Opera

A standing ovation greeted Omar Harfouch last night at the Dubai Opera House for his Concerto for Peace. This was undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and remarkable events organized in recent years, created to spread the message of Peace around the world, with exceptional presence of Hollywood star Orlando Bloom accompanied by the 30 musicians of the Ensemble Sequentiae Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mathieu Bonnin.

Finally, to thunderous applause, Chico & The Gyspies took to the stage to perform Omar Harfouch’s brand new composition in honor of the city of Dubai, “Dubaï mi amor”. After an encore chanted with applause, the audience rose to their feet and danced to the Gypsies’ bewitching flamenco music. Omar Harfouch then invited Orlando Bloom to join him on stage, jokingly announcing that “Orlando is in the house”, meaning that Orlando Bloom has joined the Concerto for Peace family. He then invited everyone to attend the next event in New York at the end of May 2025. Omar Harfouch reminded the audience how Orlando Bloom, a Unicef ambassador, is involved in public and humanitarian matters, working with dedication with the global organization to ensure the survival of children in great precariousness and danger worldwide.

The evening was also graced by the presence of some of the most influential figures in the Middle East, who responded with enthusiasm to Omar Harfouch’s invitation. These included the famous artist Safa Siddiqui, TV presenter Nina Ali, model Chanel Ayan and business leaders such as Bassan Samman and his wife Lina Samman.