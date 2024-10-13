New treatment for varicose veins in Dubai

Dr Ashkan Haghshenas, a specialist at the Swift Day Surgery Centre

Swift Day Surgery Centre, a leading healthcare facility in Dubai, has introduced the Endo Laser Vein System treatments (ELVeS) for the effective and minimally invasive treatment of varicose veins.

Varicose veins, a common condition affecting millions of people worldwide, are characterised by swollen, twisted veins that are visible just under the surface of the skin. If left untreated, they can cause discomfort, pain, and lead to more severe health complications.

The ELVeS treatment utilises advanced laser technology to target and close off varicose veins from within, effectively reducing their appearance and alleviating any associated symptoms. This minimally invasive procedure is performed under local anaesthesia, ensuring maximum comfort for patients while offering quicker recovery times. Dr Ashkan Haghshenas, a specialist at the Swift Day Surgery Centre, said: "The launch of ELVeS laser treatment marks a major breakthrough in varicose vein care. This cutting-edge, minimally invasive option offers patients effective results with minimal recovery time, enabling them to swiftly resume their daily activities." He has personally performed over 5,000 procedures, showcasing his expertise and the high level of trust that patients place in his care.

Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of the Swift Day Surgery, said: "The ELVeS laser treatment is truly a revolutionary approach in varicose vein care, setting new standards for both patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. This is just the beginning in making this state-of-the-art treatment accessible to a broader range of patients, not just in Dubai, but across the region."