New Abu Dhabi initiative set to empower 300 Emirati women leaders over next 5 years

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:17 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:20 PM

In the heart of the UAE’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, a new initiative is set to transfrom the role of Emirati women in driving the nation’s economic and cultural growth. A newly launched programme, Impact Hub emerges from the legacy of the Emirati Women Achievers (EWA) Initiative launched two years ago by startAD, a platform steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE.

The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers seeks to provide the existing members of the EWA network with the knowledge, skills, connections, and resources to further the UAE's leadership in global culture, society, and the economy. This includes a Conscious Investor Fellowship track that will train investors to fuel investments in emerging technologies; a robust calendar of networking events and an Ambassadorship track offering tailored programming aimed at advancing Emirati women leaders in various sectors.

A vision born from inspiration

The genesis of the Impact Hub was sparked by interactions with extraordinary Emirati women through startAD programmes. “It became clear that such a space was not only necessary but overdue,” says Nihal Shaikh, assistant director of strategic projects at startAD, who’s at the forefront of this inspiring endeavour.

Entrepreneurs, researchers, mentors, and women from the corporate and government sectors, each with their unique stories, ambitions, and relentless drive to address societal challenges, left a lasting impression on her and the team, which inspired the incubation of this initiative. “I found it puzzling that there was no spotlight on these innovators who are making remarkable strides every day,’’ she adds.

Nihal Shaikh, assistant director of strategic partnerships, startAD

While celebrations such as Emirati Women’s Day often highlight a select few women, Shaikh recognised a broader pool of remarkable women deserving acknowledgement on a more consistent basis and with the right tools geared for their success. “Simply highlighting these stories was insufficient; they needed a structured framework to empower these women further,” she says, adding that as a result, startAD, in partnership with Tamkeen, has sought to uncover and amplify these stories.

Over the past three years, the initiative has taken root, nurturing a dynamic community of over 105 Emirati women across diverse fields, from space technology to retail. The project has also received the esteemed patronage of Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, marking a significant milestone in the recognition of women’s achievements in the UAE.

Over the last two years, the EWA Network has become a vital platform for growth and collaboration. Its impact has been profound, with nearly half of the women involved reporting positive career growth. To identify specific challenges and needs, startAD has also organised Think Tank interactions, allowing the women to voice their concerns and aspirations. Insights gained from these interactions have shaped the framework for the Impact Hub, aiming to address gaps in data, skill development, and peer-to-peer learning. “The Impact Hub aims to advance 300 EWA leaders over the next five years,” Shaikh emphasises.

Inspired by leadership

The initiative's foundation is deeply rooted in the visionary leadership of Sheikha Fatima, say Shaikh, recounting a powerful story shared by Dr Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State of the UAE, illustrating her foresight in promoting education for Emirati women.

“In the early 1970s, Sheikha Fatima insisted that daughters, their mothers, and even their grandmothers attend school together, learn together, and help each other because she knew the importance of educated and empowered women in building a society for the future,” says Shaikh. “That’s how Emirati daughters, mothers, and grandmothers became classmates learning the alphabet, history, literature, and science together.”

According to Shaikh, it was this visionary approach that laid the groundwork for the UAE’s remarkable progress, reflecting in the country’s rise on the Gender Inequality Index and the increasing presence of women in leadership roles.

“This is just one example illustrating her foresight that established the foundation for the UAE’s progress,” says Shaikh, adding that the newly launched National Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023-2031 further showcases Sheikha Fatima's commitment to advancing women's roles across various sectors.

Pioneering initiatives for growth

Going forward, the Impact Hub is set to launch several key projects aimed at creating global success stories. Research indicates that women entrepreneurs in the UAE often focus on local markets despite their potential for global impact. The Ambassadorship Programme, a six-month transformational journey, will equip Emirati women with practical skills to develop internationalisation strategies and lead cross-cultural teams.