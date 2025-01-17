Met the men behind the UAE's 'bald and proud' movement

Shilin Chandran was in his 20s when he noticed that his hair was falling off at an alarming rate, and it only got progressively worse when he shifted to the UAE about 16 years ago. “I used to have thick hair so when I began to lose it all, people started calling me ‘motta thala,’” says Chandran, when we chat. (The literal meaning of motta in Malayalam is ‘egg’, while thala means ‘head’. However, the phrase is often used to refer to someone who is completely bald.)

Chandran tried to work around the situation for a while by wearing an expensive, high-quality wig but it only ​made matters worse. “Your head starts sweating and itching because of the heat, and it could lead to more dandruff,” he explains. Moreover, its clips stubbornly clung to his remaining hair, causing it to fall out.

But all that is in the distant past. Today, Chandran happily sports a bald look by shaving his head regularly. “Shaving my head gives me confidence,” he adds.

The Sharjah resident is the co-ordinator of the UAE chapter of Motta Global, a group launched by stand-up comedian Sajeesh Kuttanellur in Kerala last year, to highlight and fight against all forms of body shaming through both online and offline programmes. The rules of the group are simple: members must shave their heads regularly — at least three times a week, according to its website — to permanently maintain a clean-shaven look. “They shouldn’t have a stubble on their head — it should be clean shaved all the time,” elaborates Kuttanellur. “And we verify members before admitting them into the group. Those who want to join the group will first have to talk to a panel, and we will ​go through their Instagram profile to verify that they don’t grow their hair long. And if members do end up growing their hair out, we will remove them.”

So far, the group has organised a social media campaign against body shaming and expressed solidarity with cancer patients on November 7, which is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day in India, along with other activities. With more than 1,000 members globally (which include CEOs, doctors, lawyers and even priests), Kuttanellur says that the group has local chapters in about 32 countries including USA, UK, Australia and Singapore, apart from other Gulf countries.

Uniting against body shaming

The UAE chapter of the group was launched in October last year, when about 18 members decided to meet up at Z’abeel Park, near Dubai Frame. “Until then, we only used to chat via WhatsApp, so we decided to meet face to face,” says Chandran. Besides swapping personal stories, the members discussed how they could spread awareness about the group and talked about its future plans. “We wanted to give something back to the society while adhering to the country’s rules and regulations,” says Chandran. So, since the meet, they have participated at Sharjah International Book Fair, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, MMDE Thrissur Pooram Dubai 2024 and a blood donation camp in association with the Dubai Health Authority and Blood Donation Kerala.

The UAE chapter currently has about 120 members, says Chandran, and with Ramadan coming up in March, they hope to organise a food donation drive in labour camps. “We would also be delighted to support the UAE government in its various initiatives in any way we can,” he adds.

The evils of body shaming

When we talk about body shaming, we often overlook its impact on men. Both men and women are often scrutinised for their appearance and face ridicule if they don’t stick to society’s unrealistic idea of beauty. And hair, particularly in Indian culture, is often regarded as a prized asset — Indians’ love for thick, luscious hair has​ launched countless haircare products in the market.

Chandran used to wear his wig frequently, even during his annual visits to his hometown in Kerala. Years ago, while meeting potential brides as part of the arranged marriage system, which is still popular in India, he says that he would almost immediately tell the women about his wig as he didn’t want to be dishonest. “And when I told them that this wasn’t my original hair and that I was wearing a wig, I could predict what would happen next just by watching their reaction,” he says. “By the time we reached home, we would have already received a call from the family informing us that they were not interested in proceeding with the marriage proposal.”

Other members of the local chapter have also spoken about facing discrimination at school and work due to their appearance. UAE resident Mohan Payyoli, who is also the convener of the local chapter, remembers being relegated to the back bench in school due to his dark complexion and often felt singled out. “But I used to draw very well and won several competitions so they couldn’t ignore my talent,” he says. Payyoli says he shaves his head every day and that today, he has “110 per cent confidence”.

Challenging beauty standards