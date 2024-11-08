Why men’s mental health is just as important as women's

It’s all very hush hush, a subject we know should be tackled but stay quiet about – men’s mental health. Although the challenges faced by men are different from those encountered by women, it is just as important to address them. Fortunately, especially post-pandemic, this conversation is gaining traction, with organisations worldwide offering support to those experiencing issues and focusing on providing information and help to men.

Statistically, men are more reluctant than women to seek treatment and therefore at a higher risk for suicide. Studies have shown that seeking treatment can have a positive impact on mental health. Support from health professionals and loved ones can ease the symptoms, improve quality of life, and reduce the risk of a fatal incident.

Closer to home, the pandemic brought awareness of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and stress due to isolation, financial insecurity, or the impact of remote work, thereby pushing the UAE to put mental health on priority during post-pandemic recovery.

Overall, the country has made strides in addressing mental health issues and efforts are on to create a more supportive environment, with the government and private sectors increasingly emphasising the importance of mental well-being.

Dr Waleed Alomar

Here’s what UAE residents and therapists have to say about mental wellbeing for men:

Understanding the signs

Specialist Psychiatrist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, Dr Waleed Alomar believes that men’s approach to mental health is often influenced by societal norms around masculinity, leading to under-reporting and a preference for solutions that don’t require discussing emotions.

“Women, on the other hand, find it easier to seek support and express their struggles. These differences don’t mean that one approach is better than the other, but they highlight the importance of tailoring mental health support to meet personal needs, recognising the influence of gendered experiences,” he says.

Dr Alomar explains that several factors influence the onset of mental health conditions in men. “They can be biological, psychological, and social, often interacting with each other to impact mental well-being. It is important to remember that mental health issues are not just an adult thing but can also affect adolescents and young adults.”

He adds, “There are always warning signs that trigger a mental health scenario – such as frustration or irritability, isolation or withdrawal, engaging in reckless activities or increased substance use, changes in sleep patterns, or persistent sadness, or feeling worthless, or having difficulty concentrating.”

Dr Alomar however warns that not all the above symptoms indicate a mental health condition on their own, but persistence of these symptoms can signal that it’s time to seek support.

“Early intervention can make a difference, so encouraging an open conversation and offering support is crucial. The UAE has made admirable progress in promoting mental health awareness. Dubai Health Authority (DHA)’s focus on mental well-being and government-led campaigns encourage people to talk about their mental health issues, while also expanding access to mental health services, with private and public clinics offering counselling, therapy, and psychiatric care. The availability of online therapy platforms has improved, offering more accessibility and anonymity.”

Dr Gary Pheiffer

He says this is particularly important because the UAE is a hub for international business and corporate sectors, and workplace stress is a common issue. “This has prompted companies to adopt more supportive mental health policies such as offering employee assistance programmes and having a more open dialogue about mental well-being.”

Awareness is crucial

Dr Gary Pheiffer, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University, admits that incorporating mental health awareness into educational curricula offers profound benefits for both immediate well-being and long-term success in adulthood. “By doing this, institutions can normalise help-seeking behaviour, reduce stigma, and equip students with essential skills such as emotional regulation, resilience, and stress management.”

“Early intervention strategy helps build a culture of openness, where mental health support is easily accessible and recognised as essential. In the long run, these skills prepare individuals to better manage workplace stress, maintain personal relationships, and contribute to a more supportive and inclusive society,” he says, adding that by integrating mental health awareness into education, schools can empower future generations to thrive emotionally and professionally, ultimately creating more resilient communities.

He says male students are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges due to pressures of academic performance, social expectations, and adjusting to new environments. “Research indicates that male students often mask mental health struggles, adhering to traditional masculine norms that discourage emotional openness. This reluctance is compounded by societal expectations that men be self-reliant and tough, making them less likely to seek help. Common signs of mental health conditions among male students include social withdrawal, irritability, a sudden drop in academic performance, changes in sleep patterns, and substance use.”

Bilal Mohammed

Creating spaces for discussion

Scott Armstrong, founder of mentl – a UAE-based platform championing mental health in workplace and community – believes that in the UAE, there is a significant shift in the conversation around mental health for both men and women. “Initiatives like the Dubai Mental Wealth Framework and various workplace wellbeing programmes are creating more space for these discussions, but there is still work to do,” he says.

“Mental health challenges in men are easy to overlook or misinterpret. Men facing financial pressure, work stress, or relationship challenges are particularly vulnerable. Stigma around seeking help often compounds the risk, as many men feel compelled to ‘tough it out’ instead of seeking support,” adds Scott.

Explaining the role mentl plays, he says: “We aim to normalise conversations on men’s mental health by fostering open dialogue through platforms like our podcast and community initiatives, creating safe spaces where men feel empowered to share their stories. It’s about making sure every man knows that it’s okay to ask for help — that true strength comes from recognising when you need support and reaching out for it.”

Marwan Albanna

“The thing about mental health is that one often doesn’t realise it’s in need of attention until something has gone wrong with it,” says Nick J Thorpe, UAE-based author and consultant. “For most of us, proactive mental maintenance is a new concept, especially to those of us born before 2000. For me, there was not one specific moment that led to me realising that things were not okay; it was a cumulative series of events. It is important to recognise those moments and make an educated decision. Covid played a huge role of course, but so did the day-to-day stress of work. Family deaths, the illness of friends…it was a thousand things making small cuts to my mental wellbeing.”

“The Eureka moment happened when I finally spoke to someone. After all mental health professionals are trained to understand your challenges. There is a great liberation in having a stranger accurately articulate your feeling on the inside after experiencing it in isolation.”

However, Nick adds, while great strides have been made in breaking the taboo around mental health in men, there is still a long way to go. “I think it’s a generational thing – those of us over 35 were brought up to be ‘manly’ and ‘strong’ and to bury our real feelings under an armour of false optimism and indifference.”

“It is therefore a wonderful breakthrough – access to help via apps and websites (eg BetterHelp) makes seeking help easier. But I’d love to see more men reaching out to their male friends and simply asking things like ‘Are you ok?’”

Scott Armstrong

Dealing with the stigma

“I recognised the importance of mental health after I was diagnosed with a brain tumour and spent eight months recovering from the surgery,” says Bilal Mohammed, Editor of The Zenith magazine. “The whole experience took a toll on me. I found myself spiraling a lot and often couldn’t cope. Being stuck indoors wasn’t helping at all. Simple things started feeling overwhelming, and I noticed physical symptoms like fatigue and anger starting to emerge. I reached a point where I knew I had to do something. It wasn’t just about getting through the days anymore; it was about making a conscious decision to prioritise my mental well-being.”

He says that men’s mental health is not given the recognition it needs, even though there has been some progress. “I’ve experienced that stigma first-hand. People find it hard that a ‘big guy’ like me is emotional. There is an unspoken rule that men who look a certain way shouldn’t be vulnerable, and that can add more pressure.”

Bilal firmly believes that many men need help but hold back due to fear of judgement, and sometimes cultural expectations to ‘man up.’ “Plus, there is a certain lack of awareness too. Some may not even realise they’re dealing with mental health issues. I believe that finding help can be overwhelming, and it feels like there just isn’t enough support — whether online or in our communities — to nurture an environment where it feels safe and okay to reach out when you need it.”

Marwan Albanna, an Emirati master trainer at Veo, a lifestyle fitness community centre by Emaar Hospitality Group (which regularly holds events to raise awareness about mental health through fitness programmes) encourages men to stay physically active to stay fit – mentally and physically.

According to him, mental health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being for everyone, men included. “The stigma surrounding men’s mental health often leads to a perception that they should be able to handle their problems independently. However, this can be detrimental, as bottling up emotions can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like substance abuse.”