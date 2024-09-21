UAE: Why shoplifters steal and how therapy can help them stop

KT File Photo

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 11:37 AM

Individuals going through depression may shoplift to "escape their emotional numbness," according to a clinical psychologist. However, the sense of achievement provided by this "coping mechanism" is short-lived, often immediately followed by guilt and other negative emotions.

Shoplifting, often perceived as a simple act of theft, is increasingly being understood as a complex behaviour driven by psychological factors.

"Stress, anxiety, and depression can drive individuals to steal as a form of temporary relief, with the act triggering a dopamine surge in the brain, providing a brief sense of achievement," said Dr Siji Raveendran, a Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and NLP Trainer at AIITECH Education Training Centre in Dubai.

Around one-third of shoplifters suffer from depression; emotional and mental health issues and impulse control disorders, such as kleptomania, often lay at the heart of shoplifting, according to the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention.

Dr Siji said: "Those struggling with depression may shoplift to momentarily escape emotional numbness, whereas kleptomania involves a compulsive urge tied to impulse-control disorders. In both cases, shoplifting serves as an emotional coping mechanism, but is often followed by guilt, worsening the underlying condition."

However, shoplifting and kleptomania are not to be confused. The latter is a recognised mental health disorder that involves an uncontrollable urge to steal. Dr Siji added: "Kleptomania differs from typical shoplifting as it’s driven by uncontrollable impulses, rather than practical needs or desires."

Individuals suffering from kleptomania often do not want or need the items they steal. Instead, the act of stealing itself becomes a coping mechanism for emotional distress, often providing temporary relief.

The role of the brain’s reward system and impulsivity also offer important insights into shoplifting behaviours. "Factors such as impulsivity, emotional trauma, and mood disorders like depression and anxiety are common among shoplifters. The prefrontal cortex, which regulates inhibitory control and decision-making, may be underdeveloped or less active in individuals prone to these behaviours," according to Dr Alexandre Machado, clinical neuropsychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic.

He added: "Kleptomania is characterised by an uncontrollable urge to steal, often for reasons that do not involve material need, reflecting dysfunctions in the brain's reward circuits and impulse control, as demonstrated by research."

Treating individuals who struggle with shoplifting behaviours require addressing the psychological and neurological triggers that drove their actions. Both Dr Siji and Dr Alexandre agreed that therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) could be effective in helping individuals break the cycle of impulsive behaviour.