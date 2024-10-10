UAE: New mental health podcast to 'tear away silence' on stigma, wellness in workplace

A new mental health podcast will be coming up in the UAE soon, creating a unique advocacy platform committed to tackling the stigma of mental health and promoting wellbeing in the country.

'The mentl space' comes as a collaboration between advocacy platform ‘mentl’ — a UAE-based advocacy platform that blends digital content and research with live experiences and events — and Viatris Middle East, which is a part of the global healthcare company Viatris.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the two organisations have collaborated to spread awareness on the issue that many across the globe face in today's world.

The collaboration, themed 'Tear away the silence', includes episodes of the podcast filmed with notable experts and advocates. These will focus on the different spheres that these mental wellness issues take place in as well as the different types of problems that individuals face. These are:

Decoding depression and anxiety

Nutrition, activity, and mental health

Men’s and women’s mental health

Mental health and wellbeing in the workplace

The episodes will be will be filmed live, with the shooting starting later this month. These will be available to listen to on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.