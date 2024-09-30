UAE: Are you an overthinker? Why hyper-awareness can stress you out, increase anxiety

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:38 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:52 PM

When 20-year-old Zein Osama sought therapy after a difficult breakup in 2023, she was hoping to gain clarity, as the breakup had triggered a pattern of analysing everything. "After the breakup, I started to analyse everything in my life,” Zein shared. “Every experience felt like a lesson. If someone opened a door for me, I would wonder, ‘Why didn’t they hold it longer?’ It was exhausting.”

This heightened sense of awareness led to anxiety for the senior student at the American University of Sharjah, even affecting her physically with raised cortisol levels. "I lost friends because I overanalysed their intentions," she confessed.

In today's world where where mental health is a growing topic of discussion, hyper-awareness stands out as a curious paradox. Experts explained that hyper-awareness occurs when the mind becomes overly focused on specific thoughts, feelings, or behaviours to the point that it feels all-consuming. It's as if the mind constantly focuses on details most people people wouldn't even notice.

Feedback loop

Experts emphasised that hyper-awareness can create a feedback loop that intensifies anxiety. Marisa Peer, a therapist and best-selling author, explained, “Hyper-awareness can turn a normal response into something fearful. You become locked in a cycle where the more you pay attention to your feelings, the more intense they become.” She also explained that this cycle can lead to panic attacks, as individuals feel an overwhelming sense of dread tied to their heightened perceptions.

Zein's struggle is not uncommon. Many who become hyper-aware find themselves stuck in a loop of obsessive thoughts, constantly dissecting their actions and feelings. “Therapy became a nightmare,” Zein noted. “I felt like I had to find meaning in everything, which only increased my anxiety.”

Marisa Peer

Peer also highlighted the societal and technological pressures that contribute to hyper-awareness. “We're constantly juggling multiple roles, which can push us into a state of hyper-vigilance,” she noted. The rise of social media compounds this issue, as individuals are bombarded with curated images of perfection, leading to excessive self-scrutiny. “Teenagers today are especially vulnerable,” she stated. “The constant comparisons fuel anxiety, as they feel they must measure up to unrealistic standards.”

Coping strategies

Despite the challenges hyper-awareness presents, there are effective ways to cope. Techniques such as mindfulness, grounding exercises, and self-compassion can help individuals regain a sense of balance. Peer explained, “Hyper-awareness is a habit of the mind that can be unlearned. Mindfulness brings your focus back to the present moment, breaking the loop of overthinking.”

Zein has found comfort in her current therapy, which involves analytical discussions. She has also pursued a spiritual path, incorporating prayer as a way to manage her hyper-awareness. “I’ve learned that not everything has to mean something,” she said. “I pray for clarity instead of getting lost in analysis.”

Peer advised, “While awareness is essential, over-monitoring can lead to unnecessary stress. It’s crucial to practice self-compassion and trust in our resilience.”

Zein is making progress on that journey. “I’ve learned to let go of the need to analyse every situation. I’m focusing on what feels right instead of what I think should happen,” she said. “It’s liberating.”

Girish Hemnani, a life coach and energy healer based in Dubai noted that hyper-awareness is becoming more common, especially among those on spiritual journeys or dealing with burnout. “It can become problematic when that awareness turns into over-analysis, leading to stress and anxiety,” he explained.

Hemnani underscored some typical challenges caused by hyper-awareness, including anxiety, indecision, and perfectionism. People may overthink their decisions and question their emotions, resulting in emotional exhaustion. He recommended grounding techniques and mindfulness practices to shift from excessive introspection to being more present.