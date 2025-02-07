These UAE students want to remind youth that 'they are not alone'

Neda Ismail Khan, Ameer Alhashemi, and Sara Afana. Photos: Supplied

Passionate about breaking the stigma around mental health, 21-year-old aviation student Neda Ismail Khan hopes to highlight the need to make well-being part of everyday conversations.

She is one of the six UAE student speakers at the +twe Talks happening on February 8 at In5 Tech, Dubai Internet City. Promoting mental well-being, forging meaningful connections, encouraging entrepreneurship, and responsible use of social media are some of the pressing topics that will be discussed at the event modelled after the popular Ted Talks.

“Even in this day and age, there is stigma around speaking about mental health," Khan told Khaleej Times. "This despite the WHO declaring that suicide is the third leading cause of death for 15- to 29-year-olds."

“Often, your feelings are dismissed as being unhappy or moody. I hope to raise awareness and create a safe space for the youth, so that next time when they are feeling that life is getting difficult, they know they are not alone and should reach out,” added Khan, a student at the Emirates Aviation University, Dubai.

Small interactions create lasting impact

Another speaker, Sara Afana, use “the power of small moments". The marketing student at American University of Sharjah (AUS) will share how small everyday actions can lead to tremendous personal growth.

She shared: “I have personally experienced how small interactions can create a lasting impact — whether it was someone who said a simple ‘hi’ on my first day at a new school or gave me a moment of support during a tough time, their small actions meant everything to me.”

In a world that often glorifies big achievements and technological milestones, Afana noted “we forget the value of simple conversations and everyday kindness".

At her talk, the audience can expect real-life stories and reflections with an aim to make the student community rethink how they perceive everyday interactions.

Beauty of personal dialogue

Ameer Alhashemi also believes in the beauty of intentional and in-person dialogue. The third-year engineering student at the University of Birmingham, Dubai, is gearing up to address the audience at +twe Talks on ways to bring back meaningful conversations in the digital age.

“Today, real conversations seem to be fading out. As we rely more on screens, we are experiencing more disconnection,” he said. “I want to encourage the youth to revive authentic and genuine conversations.”

The +twe Talks is an extension of +twe, an app dedicated to empowering students on their academic, personal and professional journeys. +twe stands for 'Together We Empower' and was co-founded in 2024 by former UAE-based students Osama Damati, Deemah Abdelkader and Umair Ahmed.

Osama Damati, Umair Ahmed, and Deemah Abdelkader.

The app connects students to universities, scholarships, internship opportunities and expert advice.“We built +twe as we realised that students don't just need resources. They need community and mentorship," Damati said.