Khaleej Times takes the lead in creating mental health first responders

Dr. Mona Mustafa, Director of the MSc HRM Program and Associate Professor at the University of Birmingham Dubai, during her visit to the Khaleej Times office in Dubai - Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Khaleej Times, part of Galadari Printing and Publishing, held a mental health first aid session on December 4. Dr Mona Mustafa, Director, Msc HRM Program Associate Professor at University of Birmingham Dubai, led the one-day class aimed at sensitising mental first aid responders to their colleagues’ needs.

The progamme, regulated by UK-based Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), certifies mental health aiders in organisation.

Dr Mustafa explains, “Just like we have first aiders in any company, who can support an employee if he or she injures herself, Mental Health First Aiders act as a first. The first role of the mental First Aider is to check for any signs of harm. If the person is thinking of harming himself, or it's affecting his day to day operations, maybe affecting him to function in the company. The person's role is to act as a listener, with no judgments at all. They are there to listen, to reassure, and to encourage the person to seek medical professional help.”

These responders had to take on a written test and explain how they would diffuse a hypothetical situation before they got their badges – valid for three years – marking them as the official mental health responders.

Monica Fernandes, one of the participants, is on the HR learning and development team at Galadari Motors. She explains that there’s mental health awareness and care is what weeds out the regular organisation from the really good ones. “It is something that is required by all generations; everyone reacts differently, and everyone has different ways of managing their emotions and mental health, and, therefore, having an awareness of observing how to notice people, or how to notice the signs of people having some sort of mental issue, is essential today,” she says.

Ahlam AlMarzooqi, Group Emiratisation Manager at Galadari Brothers, says the session helped her with a guide to the steps she can take during various situations and how she can best help her peers who are going through emotional or mental turmoil. “And if it's very extreme, then I know there are hotlines for them to reach out. I really feel confident having more conversations with our Emirati colleagues. I think I can also address my own stress; being in the session I understood that I do have a lot in my pocket that I have to let go of,” she says.