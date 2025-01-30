How to deal with job loss in the UAE

Job loss can be heartbreaking

Layoffs are a challenging and emotional experience.

And in a region where employment is often directly linked to residency and social benefits, the consequences of losing a job can go beyond financial instability. For many expats, losing a job not only affects their livelihood but also it can affect their sense of identity and self-worth.

Ilham Darkaoui, a 36-year-old Belgian expat who came to Dubai in November 2017, recalled how the constant rounds of restructuring and layoffs at her job in the tech industry took a toll on her mental health.

“In the last three years, the number of layoffs increased to two-three times per year,” she said. Darkaoui always suspected that her job could be at risk because her role was not specific to Dubai. The uncertainty of “Am I next?” was overwhelming.

“I was constantly messaging my manager, asking if our team would be affected. There were rumours floating around all the time and nothing was certain. Working in such a precarious environment was mentally exhausting,” she recalled.

This constant fear of job loss took a toll on Darkaoui’s health. “I was nervous all the time,” she explained. “I barely slept because I was working around the clock to accommodate my stakeholders and management in two different time zones. I was trying to stay relevant for the company by showing flexibility in working hours. I made poor eating choices because delivery was the fastest option. My body actually broke out in hives because of nerves and stress. I wasn’t taking care of myself mentally or physically.”

But Darkaoui couldn’t escape the inevitable. She was ultimately fired in November 2024. Ironically though, she said: “When I got the news that I was laid off, it was actually a relief.

“For so long I identified who I was and my value as a person in relation to my job. But now that was done, I could finally take the time to do the deep work and find out who I really am.”

Without minimising the very real effects that Darkaoui’s experiences had on her mental health, she still considered herself lucky. Her residency was not affected by her job loss, and her company did offer severance.

But that’s not the case for many in the region. Misha Akbar, an HR professional and founder of Sama Health, a mental health service provider tailored to South Asians, underscored the pressure and systemic challenges facing the majority of workers in the Gulf. “In most of the GCC countries, your residency is still linked to your employer,” she said. “If you lose your job, it’s not just about finding a new role; it’s about your visa status.”

The lack of social security and severance benefits in many parts of the Gulf, especially in high-cost regions like Dubai, also means that workers face immediate financial instability. “In other parts of the world, severance is standard,” she said. “But in the Gulf, that’s not guaranteed and many people don’t have the luxury of time or savings to be able to relax. Finding a new job immediately becomes paramount.”

Fighting the odds

And according to her, the worst time to be looking for a job is when you’ve already lost your gig, and have everything depending on it. “The job market in Dubai is highly competitive. When you go on LinkedIn and see how many people have applied for a role, it’s in the thousands. The odds are instantly stacked against you. With so many qualified applicants vying for the same positions, it’s easy to lose confidence.”

She noted that searching for a new job after being terminated can lead to feelings of isolation and helplessness. However, Akbar advised that it’s important to not let these feelings undermine one’s self-worth.

“Job loss can be devastating, but it’s important to realise that it doesn’t define you,” she said. “You have to see yourself as a person with valuable skills, not just as an employee at a company.”

That’s why in her role coaching others, Akbar emphasises the importance of preparation. “Even if you have a well-paying job, you should always be looking for other opportunities,” she said.

While this can create an undercurrent of anxiety, Akbar believes it’s all in how you frame the narrative.

“Network and invest in learning new skills as a tool for personal and professional growth, not because you’re worried about your job per se. It’s more about not keeping all of your eggs in one basket. Look at what skills are in demand and learn them. Connect with people on LinkedIn when you’re already employed and build a genuine connection based on shared interests and learning. If you should experience job loss, this foundation of upskilling and networking will give you a head start in your job search.”

These investments also foster confidence and lead to feeling empowered, which has a positive effect on your mental health. And confidence and empowerment lead to resilience — if you’ve laid the foundation, it can soften the blow of job loss because you’ll feel more prepared for what comes next.

This approach is critical, especially for expats in the Gulf who may find themselves vulnerable to the whims of the job market and corporate restructuring. “It’s all about mindset,” Akbar reiterated. “Accept that your value doesn’t lie solely in your job title. If you invest in yourself because you know that you are more than just your profession, it becomes easier to weather the ups and downs of career challenges.”

Akbar’s tips on how to support someone who has lost their job.

Avoid saying:

