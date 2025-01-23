Always switched on? How urgency culture is damaging our wellbeing

We’ve all been there.

Just as we’re about to unwind after a long day, a single ping draws us back in. Just one more email, one more text, we rationalise with ourselves. We’re compelled to be available, responsive, and on high alert, all the time. It’s the hallmark of urgency culture.

Dr Saliha Afridi, clinical psychologist and managing director of The LightHouse Arabia, defines urgency culture as “a feeling that you need to do everything right away and always be ‘on,’”. It’s fuelled by the pace of technology — our hyperconnected world filled with so many digital communication tools has created a relentless pressure to respond instantly, make snap decisions, and meet unrealistic deadlines.

And while this phenomenon existed long before the pandemic, the rise of remote work and blurred work-life boundaries have only exacerbated its reach. Its rise correlates with increasing mental health issues in a culture that prizes speed over substance, responsiveness over rest, and prioritising others’ needs before your own.

Certain fields are more entrenched in urgency culture than others. For Richelle Wingco-Fosberry, head of operations at Mojo PR, managing the considerable pressure to be available and responsive as a public relations professional is something that she’s had to work at. From urgent media enquiries to unexpected social media crises, the demands can extend beyond typical work hours.

“I often find myself responding to emails and messages late into the evening or on weekends,” said the 41-year-old Filipina expat living in Dubai.

Wingco-Fosberry recognises that this is normal during busy periods. But to balance this, she intentionally uses the ebbs of the work cycle to work at a more reasonable pace and disconnect fully after hours. And most importantly, she doesn’t fall trap to the way urgency culture can chip away at self-value and self-worth.

“My value lies in my ability to do my job well. While responsiveness is a crucial aspect of this, it's not the only factor. How fast I respond doesn’t add or subtract from my self-worth.

“I strive for a healthy balance between responsiveness and boundaries to ensure I'm operating at my best.”

Wingco-Fosberry believes boundaries and prioritising wellbeing are essential for long-term success in her field. She sets clear expectations with clients regarding response times and utilises various tools to manage communication effectively.

“There have been times when I've felt some guilt or anxiety for not responding immediately, especially in situations where I know the other person is waiting. But I assess the level of priority for each request against the toll it will take my wellbeing and what it takes me away from in the moment. Sometimes, the priority is being offline and being present. It's about mutual respect and finding a way to work together smoothly.”

Experiences like Wingco-Fosberry’s are common and highlight the mental toll urgency culture can have. Whether its anxiety or guilt when not responding immediately to messages, difficulty unplugging from work during personal time, constantly feeling behind or overwhelmed, fear of missing out or not being available, or a relentless pressure to stay productive, leaving no room for downtime, urgency culture can take a significant toll on mental health and interpersonal relationships.

Chronic stress, anxiety, and burnout are common consequences, while eroded boundaries can lead to strained relationships and resentment at work.

Dr Afridi highlighted how it fosters environments of mistrust and competition.

“When everyone is pressured to deliver immediately, there’s little room for collaboration, compassion, understanding, or empathy,” she said.

The mindset that equates responsiveness with competence can also damage self-esteem.

“People still fear being judged as lazy, incompetent, or replaceable if they don’t respond right away,” she noted. “This fear feeds urgency culture, creating a vicious cycle of overwork and self-doubt.”

Both societal and workplace norms perpetuate urgency culture. Society glorifies hustle culture, equating being busy with success, while workplaces emphasise rapid turnarounds and constant availability. Together, they create a self-reinforcing cycle.

“Leadership sets the pace and culture of a workplace,” Dr Afridi pointed out. “Modelling healthy behaviour — like taking breaks, respecting boundaries, and prioritising thoughtful responses over immediate reactions — foster a healthier environment. She gave the example of how some companies are adopting initiatives like no-email policies during holidays or “no meeting Fridays” to combat urgency culture.

Wingco-Fosberry highlighted how her organisation actively works with clients to manage their expectations and explain the realities of timelines and the importance of realistic deadlines.

“Our leadership’s support helps to reduce the pressure to constantly meet demands on the spot,” she said.