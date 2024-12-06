Meet the women changing the face of Indian cricket

We catch up with the four feisty game changers
They are a formidable group of women who have challenged norms and have set new trends. They have also fought gender stereotypes and made their mark as sports women of repute. We catch up with four feisty women from India’s cricketing world.
Shafali Verma
In 2022, she became the youngest cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in the T20 Internationals. Under her captaincy, India won the 2023 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. But choosing cricket came with its own brickbats. Verma, who hails from Haryana, had to endure mocking from neighbours and relatives about her involvement in a game they considered a ‘boys’ sport’. In response, she told her father that one day they would all be chanting her name.
As a child, you watched Sachin Tendulkar play his last domestic match — how would you recount that experience?
Watching Sachin Tendulkar play his last domestic match was like a dream. I remember the excitement, the crowd roaring, and my heart beating fast. I was just a child, but I knew I was witnessing something monumental. Sachin Sir was my hero, and seeing him for the last time on the field made me more determined to follow in his footsteps.
You impersonated your brother, Sahil, and played a match — tell us about that incident.
It’s a funny story now, but at the time, it felt like it was the only way to play. I loved cricket, but there weren’t many opportunities for girls where I lived. So, I cut my hair short, borrowed Sahil’s clothes, and joined the boys. Nobody noticed until later. That experience taught me that passion doesn’t need permission, and if you want something, you just go for it.
You are the second Indian after former captain Mithali Raj to score a double century in women’s Test cricket. How was the experience?
It was surreal. Mithali Raj has been such an inspiration for all of us. To achieve something like that, 22 years after her, is an honour. That moment felt like validation of all the hard work, the struggles, and the sacrifices. I was proud, not just for myself, but for all the young girls who dream of achieving great things in sports. It’s a reminder that with dedication, anything is possible.
What does fashion mean to you ?
Fashion, for me, is about comfort and confidence. Whether I’m on the field or off, I want to feel like myself.
Jemimah Rodrigues
This Mumbai woman is an all-rounder who plays for the Indian women’s national cricket team. She has been an integral part of the Asian Games and Asia Cup winning team of 2022. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was a junior coach in her school and she grew up bowling to her brothers. Having coached her since the very beginning, Ivan founded the girls’ cricket team at her school. Besides being a professional cricketer, she’s a passionate musician.
Tell us about your passion for music — what is similar between music and cricket?
Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s my way of expressing myself, just like cricket. Both music and cricket demand rhythm, timing, and emotion. On the cricket field, you need to be in sync with your game and your team, and in music, it’s about being in tune with the melody and the moment. For me, they’re both about finding balance and joy.
You play cricket and hockey — how do you adapt to both?
Playing both sports has shaped me as an athlete. Hockey helped me with my fitness, speed, and reflexes, which are crucial in cricket too. The transition wasn’t always easy, but both sports taught me discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.
How was it being coached by your father, and what is his influence in your sporting life?
My father has been my greatest mentor. He’s the one who introduced me to cricket and always believed in me, even when things didn’t seem to be going my way. His coaching wasn’t just about technique; it was about building my confidence, teaching me to be resilient, and always pushing me to improve. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his guidance and support.
What does fashion mean to you ?
Fashion, to me, is a way to express who I am without saying a word. It’s like music and cricket — all about rhythm and creativity.
Radha Yadav
A Mumbai girl, Radha Yadav, started playing cricket in the society’s compound with boys, where her coach, Prafful Naik, noticed her and has trained her since she was 12. Apart from being a cricketer she is a passionate dancer too and often uploads reels on Instagram. She was named in the India squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and their home ODI series against New Zealand in October 2024.
You grew up playing box cricket with the boys — did you ever feel different?
Honestly, I never felt different. For me, it was about playing cricket, whether it was with boys or girls. I loved the game, and that was all that mattered. I didn’t overthink it because cricket is cricket, no matter who you play with. In fact, playing with the boys helped me toughen up and become more competitive, which shaped the player I am today.
You dance as well. What music do you swing to?
Dancing is something I enjoy to unwind. I love Bollywood music, especially the energetic songs that make you want to get up and move. It’s a great way to release stress and have fun off the field.
The lack of space never stopped your training — tell us about it.
In Mumbai, finding proper ground is tough. But I never let that stop me. I used to practice in narrow lanes or wherever there was space. The important thing was to keep playing, no matter the conditions. It wasn’t easy, but it taught me to adapt and make the best of what I had. If you want to achieve something, you find a way.
Shreyanka Patil
This player from Bengaluru works with Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore. She plays as a right-arm off break bowler. She has also played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. She made her international debut for India in 2023.
How helpful is it to grow up in a climate of cricket? What did you learn first?
I was exposed to the sport early on, and I picked up the fundamentals by watching and playing with my family. The first thing I learned was the importance of discipline and focus.
How would you encourage more girls to take to cricket as a sport?
I would say, don’t let anything stop you. There are more opportunities than ever now, and the world is waiting to see what women can do in cricket. Whether it’s breaking stereotypes or overcoming obstacles, it’s about believing in your potential.
Did you face discrimination for being a woman cricketer? How did you deal with it?
There were times when I felt like I had to prove myself more because I was a girl. But I didn’t let it discourage me. I focused on my game and let my performance speak for itself. My love for cricket outweighed any negativity I faced, and in the end, that’s what matters.
