Mazhar Farooqui on new book 'The Maz Files', investigative journalism and dealing with threats

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:44 PM

Growing up in the ‘City of Nawabs,’ a place that has long nurtured poets and writers, Mazhar Farooqui’s childhood was filled with colourful stories of history, heritage, and, of course—Lucknowi Rogan Josh. At the time, little did Maz know that his journey, which began with freelancing for newspapers as a teenager, would eventually lead him to become one of the foremost investigative journalists in the UAE.

Now, turning a new leaf in his story, Mazhar has come up with his first book, The Maz Files: Scoops, Scams, and Showdowns, recounting moments of his adrenaline-filled career, forever etched in his memory. His advice for aspiring journalists? Perseverence. “Stick with it, no matter how tough it gets,” the journalist-turned-author tells wknd., as he opens up about his formative years, the turning point that led him into investigative journalism, and the principles he holds steadfast when chasing a story. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Tell us a bit about your formative years?

I grew up in Lucknow, a north Indian city rich in history and known for its food. My family was in the construction business, but my passion was always writing. As a teenager, I freelanced for local newspapers, though I didn’t initially see journalism as a career.

Why did you decide to become an investigative journalist?

I chose this path for two reasons. First, I was eager to tackle the challenge of uncovering hidden truths. At the time, many newspapers were content with superficial coverage, avoiding deep dives into crucial issues. My resolve was further strengthened in the early ’90s during a wave of communal violence in my city. Seeing the media distort the truth firsthand made me vow to be a journalist committed to revealing the real story, rather than just repeating the narratives handed to me.

Do you think it’s tougher to be an investigative journalist in the UAE? If yes, why?

Investigative journalism presents challenges worldwide, but in the UAE, there are additional complexities. Unlike in many countries where defamation typically results in civil penalties, here it is treated as a criminal offence, with potential fines, imprisonment, or both. Additionally, UAE law prohibits taking photographs or videos of individuals without their consent.

Navigating these stringent regulations requires investigative journalists to strike a delicate balance between conducting in-depth reporting and complying with legal standards. However, it’s worth noting that UAE courts have generally been understanding and assess cases with an emphasis on intent.

What are the principles that you will never compromise on when going after a story?

Never compromising on truthfulness and accuracy. Integrity is a must; I adhere to ethical practices and honesty. I ensure fairness by presenting all sides and respecting privacy, while also safeguarding the confidentiality of my sources. If the story is in the public interest, I focus on revealing vital information while still upholding these principles.

Talk us through your process — once you have a tip, how do you go about your story?

There isn’t a fixed formula, but I stick to some core principles. First, I validate the tip by checking the credibility of the source and cross-referencing details with other reliable information. Next, I dive into thorough research to gather background and context, which can take a few days. Many stories need on-the-ground investigation and legwork, so I’m often out knocking on doors. After that, I develop a plan for interviews and further investigation, aiming to uncover more evidence and perspectives. I avoid sting operations unless they’re absolutely necessary. I sift through the often overwhelming amount of information, focusing on crucial details and presenting the story in a clear and engaging way for readers.

You’ve had some close calls; what’s the most harrowing incident over your career?

The most harrowing incident occurred when threats extended to my family. Individuals not only targeted me but explicitly included my daughters in their threats, posting openly on social media that we were on their hit list. This malicious campaign lasted several weeks, with abusive and threatening messages flooding my email and WhatsApp. They even released the addresses of my parents and my daughter, who was studying in another city, urging others to act against them. It was an incredibly disturbing experience.

What made you decide to write The Maz Files: Scoops, Scams and Showdowns now? Is there to be a part two?

My journey as an investigative journalist has been filled with intense experiences — sweat, threats, and legal battles. It was the right time to share these stories. The book takes readers on a wild adventure, from chasing conmen and narrowly escaping dangerous situations to forming unexpected friendships with figures like the late MF Husain and creating conflicts with celebrities like Michael Jackson. It also features insightful essays on 13 of the devious characters I’ve exposed.

Looking ahead, my next project is tentatively titled Maaz and Myra. I’m collaborating with Dr. Amina Mahmood, a writer from Pakistan whom I’ve never met in person— we communicate solely through WhatsApp and emails. Set in Dubai, the book is a romantic thriller about an Indian journalist and a fiercely ambitious Pakistani woman. To be clear: this story has no connection to my personal experiences.

What are some lessons you’ve learned along your career?