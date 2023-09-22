Meet the Pakistani expat who is UAE's first mountaineer to summit nine 8000m peaks

UAE-based psychologist and content creator Sadia Khan on healthy attachment styles and how to bring your authentic self into a relationship
Naila Kiani, the fearless mountaineer based in Dubai, has once again accomplished a remarkable feat that will leave a lasting mark in the annals of mountaineering.
Renowned for her unwavering perseverance and determination, Naila successfully reached the summit of Manaslu at 6:15am (UAE time) on September 21, marking her ninth triumphant ascent of an 8,000-metre peak.
This remarkable achievement solidifies her status as the first mountaineer from the UAE to accomplish such a extraordinary feat, despite her relatively brief two-year journey into mountaineering.
Naila embarked on her final ascent push at 6pm on September 20, scaling the mountain throughout the night for 12 gruelling hours before reaching the peak this morning. Now, she faces the challenging task of finding a safe descent while battling sleep deprivation.
Manaslu, towering at an imposing 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) above sea level, presents formidable challenges even to the most seasoned mountaineers, with its unpredictable weather conditions, treacherous terrain, and avalanche-prone slopes.
However, Naila's journey to Manaslu's summit is a testament to her unwavering pursuit of excellence and her commitment to pushing the boundaries of human spirit, supported by the Bard Foundation.
To achieve the final three peaks of her mission starting in April 2024, Naila is actively seeks sponsorship support, promising an extraordinary next chapter in her journey.
