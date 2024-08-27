Meet the Emirati woman creating opportunities for women in tech

Photo: Neeraj Murali/Khaleej Times

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 7:56 PM

Growing up in the culturally rich city of Sharjah, Moza Al Dahak Al Shamsi navigated her formative years fuelled by curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. As the proud daughter of a visionary father, her journey began with the simple yet profound introduction of a computer into her home—a moment that sparked a lifelong fascination. And with each click of a key, Moza dismantled the barriers that often hold young women back, transforming challenges into stepping stones on a path less travelled.

Now serving as the IT Section Head at the Creative Media Authority in Abu Dhabi, Moza’s story embodies the spirit of a nation that champions diversity and inclusion, inspiring future generations to pursue their passions without limits. As she continues to break barriers, the tech trailblazer shares her journey from starting out as an entry-level computer programmer to heading large-scale IT operations in the country, highlighting how Emirati women continue to thrive and conquer in various industries across the UAE.

“My childhood was all about exploring and reading. I loved discovering new things from a very early age,” she gets nostalgic, her eyes brimming at the memories of a simpler time. This early passion for learning and a curious mind set the stage for a lifelong journey in technology.

One pivotal moment came when her father introduced a computer into their home. “It was a milestone in my life. I was about nine years old, and this was around 1997,” she recalls. This new addition felt like an alien artefact to Moza—strange and fascinating. “What does it do? What is it capable of?” she wondered. “The computer opened up a world of possibilities.”

As she navigated its various applications, she found herself captivated by the power of technology. “From that age, I started exploring computers, and it made me feel empowered,” Moza recalls. “I became the go-to person for making documents and presentations for my elder sisters and teachers.”

This initial curiosity later blossomed into a genuine passion for technology, shaping her academic and professional trajectory. “That was the seed that crafted my interest in what technology is capable of—how it can empower people and impact those around them,” she adds. “My sisters were also into computer science.”

Her eldest sister paved the way, enrolling in computer science studies in 1994, followed by the other sister, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, who’s serving as the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment. With such strong female role models in her family, Moza’s ambition found a breeding ground to flourish.

Starting her career as a computer programmer in 2011 was a significant milestone, particularly in a field where Emirati women were not commonly represented. “It wasn’t common for an Emirati woman to be a programmer at that time,” says Moza, adding that despite societal perceptions that questioned her choices, she remained undeterred. “I often heard comments like, 'You're doing this job? It's very hard to do,'” she recalls.

Her journey began at the Sharjah Government's Department of Housing, where she launched her first full-fledged automation project. “During my first six months, they were starting an automation project, transitioning from manual work to an automated system,” she adds. “I was the second person in the IT section, it was a very small team but our efforts were huge. We worked hard to establish the system and bring it to life.” The project marked a turning point, not just for her career but for the entire department, establishing a new standard for efficiency.

Navigating the early challenges of her career, Moza highlighted the importance of mentorship and support. “Self-doubt and the lack of inspirational figures to look up to at the time were the most significant challenges,” she admits.

Access to resources was limited during her early career, making it difficult to find mentors. “Now, you see a lot of women in the UAE excelling in various fields, and knowledge is more accessible. If you want to learn about data, it’s there. You can take specialised training or even find full courses on YouTube. But back then, knowledge was limited.”

However, as she progressed, she encountered numerous influential figures who inspired her journey, such as Dr Aisha Bin Bishr, who was the leader of Digital Dubai at the time. Another woman who inspired her trajectory was Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the first Emirati woman to assume a ministerial role in 2004.

“She was one of the very first women in the country to study technology and led several initiatives within the field. She’s a huge inspiration and I really enjoyed her talks with Anas Bukhash,” says Moza. “I loved how she explained her journey, a lot of the challenges she faced are something we can all relate to.”

Her move to Abu Dhabi in 2021 opened new avenues for growth and opportunity. “It felt like a gift because I was really interested to explore a career in the media,” says Moza. Joining Creative Media Authority, championing Abu Dhabi's vibrant creative sector, enabled her to leverage her expertise in digital transformation within the media sector. “It’s a really exciting time for CMA as we’re managing the end-to-end customer journey, from manual processes to digital transformation, ensuring value is delivered to the customer,” she explains. “We’re also handling multiple projects in cloud computing, infrastructure, networks, and information security.”

