Mediclinic signs pledge to advance gender equality in the UAE

Pledge signed by Ahmed Ali, Executive Director, Mediclinic Middle East, along with other dignitaries

The pledge underscores Mediclinic's proven commitment to female representation in the workplace

Mediclinic Middle East, a leading private healthcare provider in the UAE, has proudly committed to advancing gender equality in the workplace by signing a pledge to increase female representation in leadership roles. This pledge was formalised during a ceremony at the Global Women's Forum Dubai in November.

The pledge reaffirms Mediclinic's long-standing dedication to fostering gender equality within its workforce. Currently, 62 per cent of Mediclinic's employees are women, and 33% of the Executive Committee is female. Notably, 80 per cent of the Emirati staff at Mediclinic are women. The company's inclusive policies further promote gender equality, prevent discrimination, and ensure equal pay for equal work.

Mediclinic's commitment extends beyond its policies. The company actively supports its female employees by offering flexible work options, hybrid arrangements, and tailored mental health and wellness initiatives. Additionally, the company supports working mothers in balancing professional and personal responsibilities, making Mediclinic an employer of choice within the UAE's private healthcare sector.

Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, expressed pride in the company's participation in the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024 and emphasised the importance of gender equality in healthcare. "Mediclinic is honored to support the Global Women's Forum Dubai and demonstrate our commitment to gender equality by signing the SDG 5 pledge to accelerate women's leadership in the UAE private sector," said van Eck. "In healthcare, a strong female workforce is essential, and we are proud that three-quarters of our employees are women. As a healthcare provider, we are dedicated to offering exceptional, integrated services that cater to women's unique health needs throughout their lives, and we are equally proud of the high-quality care we provide to our female patients across the UAE."