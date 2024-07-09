UAE summer sale: Get up to 75% off on everything in this Sharjah warehouse

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:26 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:31 PM

Summer means travel – back to one’s home country or abroad, and that calls for an updated wardrobe. If you are looking to get your bags packs and shopping to go without straining your budget, we have just the thing for you.

Impulse Warehouse, which is located on Maleha Road in Sharjah, has a huge sale on with up to 75 per cent off on luxury products such as handbags, fashion accessories, branded perfumes, watches, sunglasses, shoes and clothes. The sale is on between 11am and 9pm.

Whether you are looking to buy games and toys for the young ones, or would just like to sport a cool-looking handbag, there’s something for you.

The UAE is known for its summer sales – in fact, Dubai has a shopping festival on that’s dedicated to cool deals and total steals. Across Dubai, until the beginning of September you can enjoy between 25 percent and 75 percent off on many categories. And as we inch towards school time, you’ll be sure to be able to enjoy back-to-school offers.

