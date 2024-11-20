Maryne Cotty-Eslous: Transforming digital medicine in the UAE

At the crossroads of neuroscience and technology, Maryne Cotty-Eslous embodies a new era of medical innovation. Founder of the NeuroCare technology, this Frenchwoman has chosen the UAE to seek to revolutionise chronic pain management through a digital, non-invasive approach. Her journey is marked by personal challenges and an unconventional path.

Maryne Cotty-Eslous’s life took a drastic turn at age 16 after a traumatic car accident. This painful experience left her with lasting physical injuries and exposed her to the reality of chronic pain. After years of suffering and searching for answers in a medical system often powerless against chronic pain, she decided to take matters into her own hands. With a background in neuroscience and psychology, she embarked on creating technological solutions that harness visual and auditory frequencies to modulate neural activity and relieve pain without pharmacological intervention.

Unlike conventional virtual reality approaches, which often only offer visual immersion, the technology developed by NeuroCare stands out for its precise scientific approach. By using specific sound and visual frequencies, this technology directly targets neural systems, influencing pain circuits. The frequencies are adjusted according to specific parameters to interact with neurotransmitters, enabling controlled and reversible changes in neurophysiological and psychological states, thus offering a modifiable treatment path without heavy side effects.

By establishing herself in the UAE, Maryne Cotty-Eslous benefits from the country’s commitment to health innovation and medical technology. She sees this rapidly growing market as fertile ground to make NeuroCare widely accessible, especially in a context where chronic pain is prevalent among the expatriate population and physically demanding workers. Her ambition: to integrate this digital therapy into hospitals and health centers across the UAE, transforming the lives of thousands of patients. Facing significant personal and professional challenges, Maryne Cotty-Eslous developed rare resilience and an ability to turn trials into strengths. Her philosophy is rooted in the idea of transcendence: leveraging obstacles to grow stronger and push the boundaries of innovation. This approach has made her a pioneer in digital therapeutics, backed by three technology patents and partnerships with leading health institutions. Beyond her advances in digital health, Maryne is also recognized for her commitment to women’s entrepreneurship. Named ambassador for women’s entrepreneurship in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, she has mentored numerous women in their entrepreneurial journeys, encouraging them to break free from constraints and pursue their ambitions. In the UAE, she hopes to continue this mission, inspiring young women to innovate and assert themselves in expanding technology sectors.

Combining technology and humanism, Maryne Cotty-Eslous positions herself as a leading figure in the transformation of medicine in the UAE. Her NeuroCare technology, grounded in solid scientific foundations and a patient-centered approach, represents the future of digital health in the region. Her journey, built on resilience and vision, inspires a new generation of innovators determined to change the world. In the UAE, she has found an ideal environment to realize her dream: making chronic pain more bearable and giving hope back to those who suffer.