Luxury playhouses tailored to every child’s imagination

Luxury mansions need not be a billionaire’s playground, it can be a child’s dream come true as well.

My Little Mansion is turning every child’s dream into reality, bringing bespoke luxury playhouses to Dubai that are crafted for young adventurers. These playhouses are far more than structures; they’re portals to worlds of imagination, where each detail invites a new story to unfold. With My Little Mansion, children can explore enchanting spaces tailored to inspire limitless creativity and play.

Available in two sizes, S/M (6x6 feet) and M/L (8x8 feet), these playhouses are fully customisable from top to bottom, allowing families to bring their own vision to life. Think of a princess castle complete with sparkling towers, a royal balcony, and whimsical turrets where little ones can feel like royalty. Or perhaps a pirate ship playhouse with a lookout mast, captain’s wheel, and a slide that’s perfect for a quick getaway from imaginary pirates. The possibilities are endless. Each playhouse is meticulously crafted from premium materials, ensuring it’s safe, durable, and designed to withstand years of adventures. My Little Mansion also offers pet-friendly options with their Indoor and outdoor dog playhouses giving furry friends a place to call their own beside the kids. From concept to completion, families can see their dream playhouse delivered within 2-3 weeks from order confirmation.

As part of its launch, Deniz Akgunay, the founder of My Little Mansion, has gifted a custom playhouse worth Dh60,000 to the Rashid Center for People of Determination.