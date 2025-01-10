Life after near-death experience: UAE jockey Chantal Sutherland on finding resilience, hope

Canadian jockey, celebrity, and fashion icon Chantal Sutherland embodies resilience and determination. After enduring a catastrophic accident that nearly ended her career, and could even have taken her life, she has found a sanctuary of hope and strength at Dubai's Zabeel Stables.

Embraced by the warm, supportive atmosphere of the historic racing stable and its kind-hearted staff, led by UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar, Chantal has successfully completed her lengthy rehabilitation and has made a much-anticipated return to the racetrack.

She may have finished sixth to Flama Sunshine, who was ridden by multiple-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, her workmate at Zabeel Stables, but it was still a victory considering she once thought her career was over due to the freak accident at Florida.

Chantal's remarkable recovery is a powerful testament to her indomitable spirit and unyielding determination. Each day spent here in Dubai’s vibrant equestrian culture far from her base in Southern California, Chantal is inspired not only by the compassionate Zabeel staff but also by the opportunity to rebuild her sporting dreams. Her battle to survive serves as a powerful reminder that perseverance and determination can turn even the darkest moments into opportunities for achieving greatness.

“Life in Dubai has been an absolute joy, and I’m especially loving my time at Zabeel Stables. Everyone here is so warm and welcoming; the positivity is contagious and makes every day a pleasure,” she says.

“The staff are incredible in everything they do—there’s great energy all around. I have to say, the way Bhupat Seemar runs the operation is truly inspiring. He’s meticulous, professional, and has a knack for getting the best out of both the horses and the team. Bhupat’s wife, Caroline, plays an important role in supporting him. She’s a rock for the stable and brings a special touch that enhances the already amazing atmosphere.”

Being in Dubai has also filled her with a deep sense of gratitude for being part of such a world-class environment, shares Chantal. She adds that the vibrant energy of Dubai has left a lasting impression, even inspiring her to consider purchasing a house and making the Emirate her winter base. “It’s incredible how healing being in Dubai has been for me,” Chantal said, reflecting on her recovery. “This experience feels such a far cry from the terrifying accident at Gulfstream Park in Florida that could have ended my career. Being here has been incredibly healing, both physically and emotionally.”

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada, Sutherland rose to fame not only for her exceptional riding skills but also for her striking looks and magnetic personality. Known as the “Danica Patrick of horse racing” (the former American professional racing driver and model), she became a household name in North America thanks to her high-profile career and appearances on reality TV shows like Jockeys on Animal Planet and Luck on HBO.

However, on May 6, 2023, an unexpected tragedy changed the course of her career. A freak accident involving a flock of swans during the English Channel Stakes at Gulfstream Park left Sutherland with a shattered arm and pelvis, putting her future in jeopardy.

Despite the grim diagnosis, the two-time Sovereign Award-winning jockey’s relentless willpower has guided her towards an incredible recovery, as she readies herself for her much-anticipated comeback during the 2024-2025 UAE racing season.

Reflecting on the accident that almost ended her career, Sutherland recalled the terrifying moment with striking clarity, despite the pain of reliving it.

"As my horse spooked violently, a surge of panic hit me just before it pitched me out of the saddle. Time seemed to slow as I felt myself being thrown, the ground rushing up to meet me in an unstoppable descent,” she recalled.

“I put my arm out and broke the humerus bone completely off from my left shoulder. When I got up, surrounded by the thundering horses galloping past after the race, everyone started yelling for me to move. But I couldn’t. My left arm was dangling from my body, and I knew something was seriously wrong.”

The injury was devastating: her humerus was completely detached from her shoulder, and her pelvis was fractured, compounding the trauma of the fall. Yet, despite the magnitude of her injuries, Sutherland has fought hard to reclaim her life and career.

“I went through a lot of anger and depression,” Sutherland admitted. “I felt abandoned and lost. I had a good five to seven years left as a jockey, and it was devastating to think it was all over.”

In Dubai, Sutherland had undergone rigorous physical therapy while riding out at the championship-winning Zabeel Stables under the watchful eye of Bhupat. "Being here in Dubai has given me a new sense of purpose," Sutherland said. "The passion I have for racing is stronger than ever."

Sutherland’s comeback was not just about getting back on a horse—it was about proving that anything is possible with hard work and resilience. Despite her setbacks, she remains optimistic, sharing, “I’m so close to being 100 per cent fit and I couldn’t wait to be back in action.”