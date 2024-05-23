Keeping it in the family: How this UAE couple set up their hugely successful property management company

Photo: M. Sajjad/KT

Dubai’s multiculturalism often attracts people from across the globe. And sometimes, this meeting point of different cultures lends itself to memorable associations. As it did for 47-year-old Marco Mariotti and 46-year-old Yolanda Pohl Mariotti. Marco holds dual citizenship in Switzerland and Italy. Yolanda, on the other hand, was born in South Africa and holds residencies in Italy, France and the UAE. While theirs is a relationship that began on a professional note, today, they are proud parents to three kids aged two, eight and 10. All this while the duo runs its own business in the UAE.

Marco and Yolanda first crossed paths at a bustling construction site for a superyacht for a prestigious client in Dubai. Yolanda had been overseeing the project and requested to liaise with the head of construction’s quality control. Fortunately, Marco, who held this position, spoke French, Yolanda's second-native language, facilitating their collaboration.

The professional relationship flourished and they worked closely together, eventually forming a deep personal connection. In 2010, Marco joined a UAE-based yachting agency through a recruitment drive organised by Yolanda. Their shared vision and chemistry led them to tie the knot in November 2012, marking the beginning of their journey as partners in life as well as business.

Inspired by their desire to integrate their personal and professional lives, Marco and Yolanda embarked on creating Swissly, also known as Green Optimum Technical Services LLC. Set up in 2013, the company brings meticulous standards and luxurious quality of yacht construction to residential and commercial remodels, renovations, and maintenance.

“Dubai’s strategic location as a global hub has opened numerous doors for international collaboration and business expansion. The city’s well-developed infrastructure and connectivity has allowed Swissly, Green Optimum Technical Services LLC, to serve a diverse clientele, including world-class retail and entertainment establishments, lavish villas, corporate headquarters, and units in luxury hotels,” said Marco Mariotti, co-founder and COO of Swissly, and co-founder and COO of Green Optimum Technical Services LLC.

Born into a family of skilled craftsmen and growing up in Switzerland and Italy, Marco was deeply inspired by his artisan father. He was taken in by the work ethic his parents instilled in him and the apprenticeships he undertook throughout his life. Today, however, Marco holds his wife, Yolanda, in the highest esteem, considering her his greatest mentor.

And for a good reason. Yolanda, who grew up in South Africa, embodies the values of perseverance, determination, and conscientiousness. She was significantly influenced by her uncle, Professor Anton F. Pohl, a distinguished botanist and humanitarian with a doctorate in international politics, who taught at the University of the North in South Africa.

Her career is a testament to her versatility and resilience. From serving as a public prosecutor and part of the elite unit Scorpions in South Africa, she transitioned to achieving remarkable success in the yachting industry in France and the UAE.