Keeping it in the family: Dubai-based couple bridges business opportunities between UAE and Africa

Dubai-based Ugandan nationals Idris Mutebi and his wife, Kleith Kyatuhire, have set a goal to connect businesses in the UAE with their counterparts in Africa, facilitating investment opportunities and fostering economic growth in both regions.
The couple arrived in the UAE 11 years ago, initially shuttling on work to other countries from here. “Seven years ago, we officially established our business with the aim of bridging the gap between the UAE and Africa,” said 40-year-old Idris.
He was mentored by his mother, who was a single parent. From a young age, she involved him in her businesses during every holiday, assigning him various roles, from hard labour to handling accounts.
“This hands-on experience was invaluable, as she provided guidance and corrected me whenever I made mistakes. She instilled in me the importance of hard work, consistency, and diligence. These early lessons shaped my work ethic and approach to business, emphasising integrity and perseverance,” said Idris.
“My wife, Kleith, too shares a comparable experience with her mother, who played a significant role in her development. Both our mothers exemplified resilience and dedication, qualities that have profoundly influenced our business acumen and drive for success.”
The UAE has played a significant role in the couple’s success due to its safe environment and the equal opportunities it provides to all investors. The nation's progressive approach and investment in infrastructure and innovation have created a conducive environment for business growth and success.
Both Idris and Kleith have been able to establish businesses across various sectors including logistics, tours and travel, concierge services, and real estate.
“The UAE's commitment to fairness and its supportive regulatory framework ensure that anyone who is honest, law-abiding, and adaptable to the country's continuous advancements can thrive. The abundance of resources and the rapid pace of technological and innovative developments across multiple sectors have significantly facilitated our operations, making our work smoother and more efficient,” said 32 year-old Kleith.
Idris completed his education in Uganda, graduating from Makerere University with a bachelor's degree in Economics. From the age of 23, he began his entrepreneurial journey by establishing businesses in the entertainment, food, and beverage sectors.
“My career expanded as I travelled to various African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda, where I delved into sourcing and logistics,” said Idris.
“My business ventures eventually led me to the UAE, where I met my wife, Kleith Kyatuhire. Together, we have built our company through teamwork and shared goals. Our combined efforts and commitment to improving our lives have been pivotal in our success. Kleith’s background and expertise have been invaluable in our partnership, allowing us to achieve significant growth and establish a strong presence in multiple sectors,” he added.
Kleith began her career at a young age, working on various television projects. She was a presenter, producer, writer, and creator of several shows, showcasing her creative talents and versatility. Her innovative mindset led her to the UAE, where she collaborated with companies like Mateos in conjunction with Disney.
Kleith joined Get Quick International after recognising the potential the couple could achieve as a team. Initially friends and professional collaboration brought the couple closer together, and they eventually started a relationship. “Our shared dedication and relentless effort allowed us to grow our business rapidly, pushing boundaries and working tirelessly to achieve our goals. We now balance our professional responsibilities with parenthood and thoroughly enjoy every moment of it,” concludes Idris.
