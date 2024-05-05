Partner Content By KT Engage
Hungry for Savings? Enjoy 'Crazy Deals' for a limited time starting Dh9 with Careem Food
Get ready to snag irresistible discounts on your favorite food because this is one deal you wouldn't want to miss! Hurry up! Grab your phones and order right away
Seeking something fulfilling that won't empty your wallet? Well, look no further because Careem Food might be just the ticket. How, you ask? Brace yourselves because ‘Careem’s Crazy Deals’ is back!! And the best part? Careem Plus members enjoy absolutely zero delivery fees on all food orders, for just Dh19 a month!
Incredible discounts on your favorite meals starting at just Dh 9 for 7 days only!
With an array of dishes to choose from, there's something to satiate every craving and satisfy every palate.
Grab irresistible discounts from a slew of restaurants such as Dave's Hot Chicken, Allo Beirut, Maraheb, Sushi Buzz, Behrouz Biryani, Bikanervala and many more!
Here’s everything you need to know about the fantastic offers!
Dave's Hot Chicken is turning up the heat with their sizzling offer of Dave's #4 for a cool Dh20!
But wait, there's more!
Allo Beirut is spreading the love with a mouthwatering 25% off the entire menu. It's time to indulge in all your Lebanese favorites without breaking the bank!
Indulge in delicious biryani from Behrouz Biryani for Dh24!
Feeling adventurous? Maraheb's got you covered with their irresistible Dh25 Chicken category.
What more? Sushi Buzz is buzzing with excitement as they offer a whopping 40% off the entire menu. Yes, you heard that right!
Bikanervala is serving up some serious flavor with 50% off up to Dh20!
Trust us, you won't want to miss out on these savory delights! And if you don’t know this already, then you are missing out!
No more waiting around for meals!
Trust Careem's efficient delivery service to ensure your food arrives on time, everytime! Need we say more? Don’t wait! Dive into these amazing offers before they're gone! Place your order now!
You save on everything with Careem Plus for just Dh19 per month. On average, members save Dh200 every month. That's 10X the subscription fee!
Through Careem Plus, you get instant 10% credit back on rides and Hala taxi and skip the delivery fee on Careem Food and Quik Groceries. Not only that, members avail up to 50% discount at over 600 dining venues in Dubai with Careem DineOut, as well as instant discounts on house chores with 20% off unlimited home cleaning bookings and 10% off every laundry order.
To enjoy your food on time with a side of savings, download the Careem app and simply browse the food section on the app.