Hungarian chocolatier unveils limited-edition collection for Valentine’s Day

Ghraoui Chocolate, the name behind award-winning handcrafted chocolates and confectionery born in Budapest, is set to enchant lovers this Valentine’s Day with a collection of exclusive delights.

With a rich history dating back to 1805, the Ghraoui legacy continues to bring handmade, naturally sourced chocolates – combining the finest European chocolate traditions with the fragrant essence of Damascene fruits and nuts.

This year’s Valentine’s Day collection showcases the brand’s signature artistry.

The collection features an exclusive, captivating array of love-inspired treats:

Heartfelt delights: A selection of carefully crafted heart-shaped chocolates, filled with luscious ganaches, pralines, and delicate fruits. All are handmade from start to finish. Chocolate roses: The timeless elegance of chocolate roses, meticulously sculpted to resemble the beauty of nature. Rose bouquets: Stunning bouquets of chocolate roses, a unique and decadent alternative to traditional floral arrangements.

“We are thrilled to unveil this exquisite Valentine’s Day collection,” says Ara Artin, Regional General Manager for Ghraoui. “Our goal is to create moments of joy and shared indulgence for couples and loved ones. By combining the artistry of our chocolatiers with the finest ingredients, we believe this collection will truly capture the essence of love and create unforgettable memories.”