Eid Al Fitr 2024: 5 easy decor ideas for your home

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 5:09 PM

Spirituality and beauty are in the heart of every home during festivities, but what transforms celebrations into extraordinary experiences is the gracious hospitality and warmth in décor. This Eid, welcome elegance and simplicity into your blessed spaces with these five hand-picked trends.

Traditional splendour in gold: Bling accents are a tribute to rich traditions and cultural heritage. They spell affluence and grandeur while keeping it minimal. Exclusively crafted furniture pieces like center tables with hints of gold are seamlessly blended into the design to emphasise luxury. Modern designs like marble double up the utility for functional and decorative purposes, while the gold illustrations lend it a space in opulent mansions and lavish apartments. These surely make for a clever way to integrate traditional influences into your urban oasis.

Refined aesthetics in white: Probably the chicest of all in the colour scheme - white is recognised as a highlight of personalised and bespoke residences. Think serene, think eye-pleasing, think white, and when you creatively embellish it as your living or dining space, it epitomises the ultimate festive feast. An urban-chic set of dining tables and chairs on white surfaces will create a welcoming ambience for Eid and continue to serve as a relaxing retreat for families that eat together. Spaces that are otherwise tricky to decorate can find solace in the warmth and charm that white brings in. It’s a great way to add a soothing vibe to your interiors and depth to your home.

Bring home the moon: What are Eid festivities without sighting the moon? This festive season, the moon is making quite its presence felt across a selection of home décor items. Be it as an intricately handcrafted piece of table accessory or cute crescent-shaped cushions in gold sequins to add a dash of festive décor to sofas, they are everywhere. What’s more, you ask? Well, imagine a lineup of lanterns with moon-pattern cut-outs that can be assembled to highlight photo-worthy facades, hallways, and corners. They are on wall decors, lamp stands, décor accessories, and even furnishings; trust the moon to be a part of every family moment clicked.

Don’t leave the stars behind: Don’t settle for anything less than the stars! Well, that’s what home décor trends for Eid suggest. Accompanying the moon embellished décor items are the stars-studded patterns to further the festive charm. While they may have been compiled as a package, they subtly complement each other to mix traditional influences in modern spaces. They are like details that matter, resulting in artistic perfection. With an aura of minimalism, they serve as a focal point on every featured silhouette.

Conversation starters: When furnishing your spaces, rely heavily on limited collections. Cascading lights, marble-topped side tables, gold-metal-embellished ottomans, and carpets and rugs in natural fabrics are top-notch choices. Tastefully selected pieces that blend in effortlessly are conversation starters.

Fusion homes that celebrate traditions most authentically invite compliments and blessings. Décor and furnishing are art that blends sentiments and values with aesthetics. A mix of traditional influences in modern pieces reflects culture and defines our taste to stay connected to our roots. This Eid, celebrate by flaunting an eclectic blend of tradition and modern that shall continue to live on even after the festivities.

Sugathan is President/Director of Royal Furniture

