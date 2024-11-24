Hollywood superstar Orlando Bloom to be part of Omar Harfouch’s performance at Dubai Opera

On December 7, Dubai Opera will become the stage for an extraordinary evening hosted by globally renowned pianist and composer Omar Harfouch. This eagerly awaited occasion adds to Omar’s distinguished career as a global advocate for peace through music. He continues to use his prowess to inspire harmony and unity, living up to his glorious reputation for captivating spectators with shows that bring people together. To add to the flair, Hollywood superstar Orlando Bloom will officially be a featured guest.

Omar’s name is attached to some of the greatest emotional performances to date, making him one of the most highly sought-after and in-demand performers. Furthermore, he was recently celebrated at the Better World Fund during the Venice Film Festival, where he was awarded Best Achievement for Peace.

Earlier in November, Omar’s contributions were heralded in a private viewing with Pope Francis on the 16th, where he was presented with the Pontifical Medal and named a “Pilgrim of Peace.” Days prior, on the 14th, he performed Concerto for Peace at the Vatican Apostolic Library in front of over a hundred attendees. There, he was honored with the first medal meant for the 2025 Jubilee. He is recognized for his astonishing capacity to blend classical and oriental music and has since been enthralling audiences worldwide. Concerto pour la Paix (Concert for Peace), characterized as a one-movement piece for piano, violin, and instrumental ensemble, showcases Omar alongside the Béziers Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mathieu Bonnin.

Esteemed personalities, cultural icons, and leaders will be filled with exuberant creative virtuosity on December 7, where Hollywood legend Orlando Bloom has expressed his excitement following his confirmation of attendance. Also, Chico and the Gypsies playing with the orchestra make for a one-of-a-kind spectacle. Omar Harfouch is sure to create an exhilarating experience, remembered as the biggest, most auspicious night when Dubai exalts the splendor of musical art at the highest level.