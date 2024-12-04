Hitting the Right Notes: How 8-year-old Anran Su is Turning Heads in the World of Music

The young star's story is not just one of talent but also of passion, determination, and the extraordinary bond between a young musician and her mentor, Jordan Rashkov

The spotlight shone brightly on the grand piano at Steinway & Sons Hall in Dubai. Sitting confidently at its center was an eight-year-old prodigy, her fingers gliding effortlessly over the keys, crafting melodies that stirred hearts and evoked awe. This was no ordinary recital; this was a moment of triumph for young Anran Su, one of the youngest pianists to hold solo performances in the Middle East. From her tender beginnings in China to gracing prestigious stages worldwide, Anran's journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the boundless potential of youth.

The First Note

Anran's musical story began at the age of four and a half when she showed an affinity for the piano. Her first piece was a simple tune, but it was enough to ignite a spark that would grow into an extraordinary talent. Under the meticulous guidance of her teacher, Jordan Rashkov, her skills evolved rapidly. Jordan recalls her extraordinary ability to focus for extended periods, a quality uncommon in most children her age. "She absorbs information like a sponge and applies it instantly. Her memory is exceptional, and her smile - well, it lights up every lesson," Jordan shared with a laugh.

By the age of six, Anran was already earning high distinctions in ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music) exams, becoming the youngest in the Middle East to pass the ABRSM theory exam at level five. At seven, she reached Grade 8 in piano performance, a milestone that many achieve in their late teens or beyond.





A Rising Competitor

Anran's meteoric rise wasn't confined to classrooms or small recitals. In 2022, at just five years old, she claimed first prizes in three international competitions, including the Piccolo Piano Talents Competition in Serbia and the Amigdala International Music Competition in Italy. These accolades set the stage for an even more remarkable year in 2023, where she dazzled judges across Europe.

Her success at the Rovere d'Oro International Competition in Italy was particularly noteworthy. Competing in categories beyond her age group, she not only won first prizes but was also chosen to perform at the event's concert - a rare honor for someone so young. "It's inspiring to see someone her age perform with such depth and maturity," Jordan remarked.

Balancing Childhood and Stardom

Despite her rigorous schedule, Anran remains a cheerful and grounded child. Her days are meticulously planned, balancing school, piano practice, and leisure. "I go to school, have my other lessons, take tiny breaks, and practice piano at night," she explained with the matter-of-fact tone of someone wise beyond her years.

When she's not playing the piano, Anran enjoys swimming, chess, and learning new languages. Her mother, a pivotal figure in her journey, ensures that Anran explores diverse musical genres during car rides, cultivating her appreciation for music. "She inspires me a lot," Anran shared warmly.

The Mentor Behind the Prodigy

Central to Anran's journey is her mentor, Jordan Rashkov, a seasoned pianist and educator with decades of experience. A graduate of Austria's Mozarteum and the University of Southern California, Jordan has performed globally and taught students who have gone on to prestigious institutions like Juilliard.

Jordan's approach to preparing Anran for high-pressure competitions is both methodical and nurturing. Using exposure therapy, he gradually increases the stakes of performances - from private practice to public concerts - helping her conquer stage fright. "It's a long process, but it's incredible to see her grow. Her performances become more moving and nuanced with time. It's incredible to witness her growth, much like watching a tree flourish and mature before your eyes. It's truly a marvel, almost miraculous, to see talent unfold and blossom in such a profound way," Jordan said.

A Historic Recital at Steinway & Sons Hall

In 2023, at the age of six, Anran made history as the youngest pianist to hold a solo recital at Steinway & Sons Hall in Dubai. The experience was exhilarating and nerve-wracking, but ultimately, it was a triumphant moment for the young artist. "Before the concert, I felt very nervous but also happy. At the end, I felt even happier - very joyful," she recounted with a wide grin.

The recital was not just a showcase of technical brilliance but a celebration of her unique artistry. "She plays with such expression and joy. It's impossible not to be moved," Jordan noted.

An Inspiration for All

Anran's story is a beacon of hope and inspiration for young artists across the region. Her achievements defy the odds, proving that with hard work, talent, and the right support, dreams can become reality.

For Jordan, working with Anran is more than a job - it's a privilege. "She's a joy to teach. We laugh, crack jokes, and inspire each other. It never feels like work. Honestly, I could easily spend seven hours in a session (though I haven't yet) because it's just so enjoyable. In many ways, our lessons feel like a stand-up comedy show. We inspire each other, and the atmosphere is always lighthearted and full of laughter," he said fondly.

Looking Ahead

As Anran prepares for her next big performance at Dubai Opera on December 14, the anticipation is palpable. Her teacher is fine-tuning every detail, ensuring she's ready to dazzle once again. "We're in the final stages of preparation, working on a few new pieces. It's exciting to see her growth. There are a few small details to iron out, including a four-hand piece we haven’t rehearsed yet. But overall, preparations are on track, and I’m excited to see how everything comes together,"

Jordan said. For Anran, the Dubai Opera performance is another step in a journey that's only just beginning. Her aspirations are clear: to continue sharing her music with the world while inspiring other young musicians in the Middle East. "We tell other kids to focus on being better than they were yesterday. That's the true measure of success," Jordan emphasised.