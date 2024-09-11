'Vape punch', popcorn lungs: UAE doctors warn excessive e-cigarette use can be fatal

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:56 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:32 PM

Doctors in the UAE have warned that chronic e-cigarette usage can lead to serious health conditions, such as vape punch or popcorn lungs, which can be fatal.

“Vape punch and popcorn lung can potentially be fatal, though they differ in their impact and progression,” said Dr Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahman Mohamed, specialist pulmonologist at Thumbay University Hospital.

A 23-year-old patient at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, coughed up blood. MRI imaging revealed significant lung damage attributed to e-cigarette use. After confirming the patient’s use of e-cigarettes, doctors advised him to stop immediately.

What are vape punch and popcorn lungs?

Vape punch refers to acute lung injury caused by vaping, leading to sudden and severe respiratory distress. “Patients may experience a drastic drop in oxygen levels, resulting in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In these situations, patients are often admitted to intensive care and may require mechanical ventilation to support their breathing,” said Dr Mohamed.

“This involves inserting a tube into the lungs to enhance oxygen delivery while the patient is sedated due to respiratory failure. The organs become critically dependent on oxygen from the blood, emphasising the urgent and severe nature of this condition,” added Dr Mohamed.

Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahman Mohamed. Photo: Supplied

Popcorn lung, or constrictive bronchiolitis, is a condition caused by inhaling certain chemicals that damage the airways. “It’s a serious, irreversible lung disease that damages the small airways in the lungs, leading to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This can be due to a chemical called diacetyl, which is added to some e-cigarette liquids,” said Dr Kinan Alkeshk, a pulmonology specialist at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah.

Growing cases linked to e-cigarette use

Dr Mohamed noted an increasing number of patients presenting with breathing difficulties, indicating signs of lung infections. “We frequently encounter patients using e-cigarettes or vapes across a wide age range, from as young as 15 to elderly individuals around 55-60, who have switched from traditional cigarettes,” he said.

“Common issues in these patients include chest pain and coughing up blood, which indicate potential lung damage. Long-term use often results in reduced lung capacity, leading to incomplete or difficult breathing. Additionally, these patients experience recurrent chest infections, appearing every two to three months,” added Dr Mohamed.

Healthcare specialists emphasised that symptoms like coughing up blood, vomiting blood, or nasal bleeding are red flags for severe lung injury caused by smoking or vaping. “Such cases are typically managed in emergency care settings, where prompt intervention is crucial,” said Dr Mohamed.

Health risks of e-cigarette use

Excessive vaping can lead to various health issues, according to specialists. These include respiratory problems such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

“E-cigarette or vaping products can cause Associated Lung Injury (EVALI). Beyond respiratory concerns, chronic vaping contributes to nicotine addiction, cardiovascular effects like increased blood pressure and heart rate, and oral health issues such as dry mouth and gum irritation,” said Dr Alkeshk.