UAE: Woman suffers 3 years of acute pain; doctors find 30.5kg tumour in ovary

In a surgery that lasted for 1.5 hours, doctors in Abu Dhabi removed a 30.5kg ovarian tumour from a 63-year-old Filipina driver. The patient is now making a full recovery.

The tumour of unusual size was removed in one piece by Dr Muhieddine Seoud and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City's (SSMC) obstetrics and gynaecological surgical team.

Virginia Asuncion, a limousine driver from the Philippines, was recently rushed to the emergency department (ED) after suffering from severe abdominal pain. The patient had endured varying degrees of discomfort and pain for more than three years before coming to doctors on March 23.

Following a referral from the ED to the hospital’s obstetrics and gynaecological experts, the patient was admitted immediately, with surgery performed the same day through SSMC’s emergency service.

Largest tumour recorded

Dr Seoud, treating consultant physician and chair of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at SSMC, noted that tumours of this size are uncommon.

“Indeed, this is the largest tumour presented and removed at SSMC and one of the largest recorded in the UAE. It was, therefore, immediately apparent to SSMC’s emergency department and, subsequently, obstetrics and gynaecological specialists, that the patient had an abnormal abdominal distention, which was causing the patient’s severe discomfort,” Dr Seoud said. “After examination, it was confirmed that this was a large tumour, originating from the patient’s left ovary and that emergency surgery was required.”

Dr Seoud noted that the tumour was removed through incision and in its entirety, with no spillage or cuts.

“All in all, the surgery took one and a half hours and, due to the nature and size of the incision needed, the patient’s recovery period should be three weeks. We are delighted to report that there were no complications during or post-surgery, and the patient is now on her way to a full recovery,” Dr Seoud underlined.

Talking about her experience at the hospital, Asuncion thanked Dr Seoud and the medical team for their support.

“From the first moment I set foot in the hospital to the post-surgery care I am receiving during my recovery, I have felt incredibly blessed to have had such a wonderful team to help me through this difficult moment in my life.

"From the doctors to nurses and all the staff at SSMC, I feel a dedication and compassion for my needs and care, and I am forever grateful to all those involved in this journey,” she said.

Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, consultant gastroenterologist and acting chief medical officer at SSMC, noted: “With many of the region’s best specialists and consultants, as well as the latest medical technology at our disposal, SSMC ensures we offer a truly unique model of personalised care. Backed by our commitment to using, developing, and applying the latest procedures and techniques, as well as delivering world-class research and education, the patient is at the centre of all we do.”

