UAE: Unified licence for doctors to lower healthcare costs, attract top talent, say experts

UAE's decision to introduce a national platform for unified medical licensing for the healthcare sector will simplify licensing, lower healthcare costs, and attract top medical talent. The game-changing platform will allow medical professionals to practice across multiple emirates without restrictions, according to experts.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, experts highlighted that this system is expected to address shortages in specialised fields. Dr Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and executive director of RAK Hospital, called the move a long-awaited and will solve challenges hospitals are facing.

"Some specialised fields like paediatric cardiac surgery or paediatric nephrology don’t see enough cases in a single hospital. This makes it difficult for hospitals to hire full-time specialists, as they require high salaries, increasing overall healthcare costs,” he said.

He added that allowing doctors to work across the Emirates will help distribute medical expertise where it’s most needed.

“With this new system, specialists can serve a wider patient base. For example, a paediatric cardiac surgeon in Abu Dhabi can travel to Ras Al Khaimah when needed, ensuring patients across the country get top-tier medical care without hospitals incurring extra financial burdens,” said Dr Siddiqui.

Dr Raza Siddiqui

Experts also believe the reform will attract highly skilled doctors and improve healthcare accessibility for residents. Dr Faraz Khan, medical director at American Hospital, Oud Metha Campus, said the platform would simplify licensing procedures by reducing paperwork and approval timelines.

“This is a transformative step for medical professionals in the UAE. By standardising the licensing process across different health authorities, it eliminates unnecessary steps and reduces the time and effort required for approvals,” said Dr Khan.

He added that the initiative would also make it easier for international doctors to enter the UAE’s healthcare sector. “By streamlining requirements and speeding up processing times, this platform encourages top-tier medical talent to work in the UAE, strengthening the entire healthcare system.”

Prof Humaid Al-Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, highlighted that the move aligns with the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy vision, making regulatory processes faster and more efficient.