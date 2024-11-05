UAE: Twin babies with fatal condition saved in surgery while still in mother's womb

Dr. Mandeep Singh with Samiya

Doctors in the UAE successfully saved the twin babies of a 32-year-old woman who had a complex, fatal condition affecting her unborn twins. Samiya, who was six months into her pregnancy, had flown from her home in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Abu Dhabi after a routine prenatal checkup revealed a serious imbalance in blood flow between her unborn babies.

This condition, known as Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), is a serious condition that affects twins sharing the same placenta, causing one twin to receive too much blood while the other gets too little. The condition poses a significant risk of pregnancy loss in up to 80 per cent of cases if left untreated

"I was extremely worried when my doctor detected TTTS during a regular scan," Samiya said. "Doctors in Addis Ababa advised us to seek treatment in the UAE as quickly as possible."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Samiya and her husband, Abdella Birhan, flew to Abu Dhabi, and went to the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Centre at Burjeel Medical City upon arrival. Further tests confirmed TTTS, and the medical team recommended a highly specialised laser procedure to separate the placenta as an urgent solution.

Dr. Mandeep Singh, a consultant in Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics, performed the intricate laser surgery using a 3 mm fetoscope. The team carefully coagulated the blood vessels connecting the twins, splitting the placenta into two parts to ensure a balanced blood flow between the babies.

"Severe TTTS occurs in 10-15 per cent of monochorionic twin pregnancies and can be life-threatening," explained Dr. Mandeep. "By using laser technology to separate the blood vessels, we were able to protect both babies. I’m pleased to report the surgery was successful.”

“Samiya’s case was challenging, but we are happy to see both babies and the mother are now in good health,” added Dr Mandeep.

The procedure's success has brought hope and relief to Samiya, who has since returned home to Ethiopia in good health. "Almost all my symptoms significantly decreased, and I felt much better. From day one, the staff were very supportive and kind. They answered all my questions and helped ease my worries," she shared. Samiya also expressed deep gratitude to her husband for his unwavering support through the difficult journey.

Samiya, now back home, safely delivered her twins at 34 weeks and carries with her the memory of the life-saving care she received in the UAE.