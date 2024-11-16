UAE: Suffering from Polycystic ovarian syndrome? Can lifestyle changes help control symptoms?

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

PCOS or Polycystic ovarian syndrome is increasingly recognised as one of the most prevalent health issues affecting young women today. It is a problem with hormones that happens during reproductive years, and it affects 4 to 20 per cent of women of reproductive age worldwide, experts say.

Characterised by the production of abnormally high levels of androgens, PCOS leads to various physical and hormonal symptoms. It manifests through numerous small cysts in the ovaries, resulting in disrupted ovulation and elevated androgen levels. Common symptoms include irregular periods, excessive hair growth, weight gain, acne, and infertility. The exact cause remains unclear, but insulin resistance, obesity, and genetic factors are significant contributors.

Dr. Amal Hassan Abddelaziz, head of obstetrics and gynaecology-consultant at Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, said addressing PCOS involves not only medication but also regular screenings and lifestyle modifications.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"While taking prescription medications is necessary, it's important to remember that regular screenings and lifestyle modifications are also important for controlling this hormonal disorder," she explained, underscoring the necessity of a comprehensive approach to managing PCOS.

Dr. Amal Hassan Abddelaziz. Photo: Supplied

Managing PCOS

Amal Bassam, a 30-year-old mother of two, was diagnosed with PCOS at 17. She told Khaleej Times: "When I maintained a healthy lifestyle, my symptoms improved significantly. During my keto diet, I experienced regular periods and no PCOS symptoms.”

Despite the challenges, Amal managed to conceive naturally due to her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. "After birth, doctors would ask me how I got pregnant without any treatment, and I told them, I was living a very healthy lifestyle, healthy food, and regular exercise," she shared.

According to doctors, managing PCOS involves a combination of lifestyle changes and medical interventions. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight management are crucial in reducing symptoms and improving insulin sensitivity. For those planning pregnancy, medications to induce ovulation may be necessary. Early diagnosis and consistent management can help mitigate long-term health risks such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and endometrial cancer.

Impact on physical and mental health

Meanwhile, Dr. Maha Shahin, consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Medcare Hospital, Sharjah, noted the impact of PCOS extends beyond physical symptoms. "PCOS can severely affect self-esteem and body image, especially in teenage girls. Issues like obesity, acne, and excessive hair growth can lead to bullying and psychological distress. In severe cases, psychological support is necessary to help these women manage their symptoms."

Genetic predisposition plays a crucial role in PCOS, added Dr Shahin, noting: "If a mother, sister, or aunt has PCOS, the likelihood increases. Obesity and insulin resistance also elevate the risk." Insulin resistance is closely linked to PCOS, as it contributes to increased androgen levels and the development of cysts.”

Variability in PCOS