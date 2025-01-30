UAE: Suffering from migraines? This free app helps you track triggers, manage pain

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

For people suffering from migraines, life and productivity often come to a halt until the pain subsides. While some rely on medication for relief, others turn to rest. However, identifying triggers and managing migraine episodes remains a challenge for most sufferers.

To address this, Estonian entrepreneur Katrina Laks, herself a long-time migraine sufferer, has developed a digital solution to help patients monitor their condition and improve their quality of life. She introduced Migrevention, a digital headache clinic, at Arab Health 2025, showcasing its potential to transform migraine management.

Tracking migraine

“In the UAE, around 1.5 million people suffer from migraines, yet 90 percent remain undiagnosed,” said Laks. “Most people don’t track their symptoms or triggers, making it difficult to manage their condition. With this app, users can log their episodes, analyse patterns, and take proactive steps to reduce their impact.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The app enables patients to record symptoms, monitor pain frequency and intensity, and identify potential triggers like stress, diet, or environmental factors. “When a patient logs their symptoms consistently, they can recognise patterns over time,” said Laks. “Whether it’s work-related stress, cheese consumption, or environmental conditions, the app helps users make informed lifestyle adjustments to reduce their migraine episodes.”

She said that the goal is to empower patients with knowledge about their own health. “When they can see clear data about their migraines, they feel more in control and less anxious about unpredictable attacks.”

Katrina Laks. Photo: Supplied

One of the key features is its integration with healthcare professionals. “Doctors often struggle to get a complete picture of a patient’s migraine history,” said Laks. “With this app, patients can present well-documented data, making medical consultations more efficient and effective.”

Beyond tracking migraines, the app offers a telemedicine feature where users can consult medical practitioners. While the app itself is free, specialist consultations are available at a charge, ensuring access to expert advice when needed. The developers believe technology can significantly improve the lives of migraine sufferers. “By using a data-driven approach, we are helping people minimise their pain, regain productivity, and ultimately live better lives,” said Laks. With migraines affecting over a billion people worldwide, such solutions offer hope. “Managing migraines is not just about treating pain, it’s about preventing it. With the right tools, we can help people take control of their health,” she added. ALSO READ: Dubai: How AI can help Alzheimer's, dementia patients bring personal memories back to life UAE: Feeling dizzy while driving? This could be the reason