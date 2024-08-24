UAE: More teenagers now need to wear glasses due to excessive screen time

While there are many law in place to still discrimination, the fear of judgement lingers
In the past decade, there has been an increase in the number of teenagers requiring glasses due to excessive use of digital devices. The overuse of digital devices and reduced exposure to natural light are primary factors driving the development of myopia or nearsightedness in teenagers, doctors told Khaleej Times.
“More teens and young children are getting glasses. Children between 13 and 16 years old who need glasses have doubled in the past 10 years," said Dr Julia Sempere Matarredona, specialist ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE.
Dr Matarredona attributed this increase largely to the development of myopia associated with excessive screen use. She emphasised that while myopia has a hereditary component, environmental factors such as prolonged near-distance work and excessive device use exacerbate its development.
“The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that children and young people not spend more than two hours a day with screens (apart from school hours),” she noted. “Extended exposure forces the eyes to focus on close objects for long periods, reducing normal blinking, leading to dry eyes, and causing poor posture.”
“Additionally, exposure to artificial blue light from screens can contribute to disrupted sleep patterns and increased visual discomfort,” she added.
Dr Rajeev Kumar, specialist ophthalmologist at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah, said the effects of prolonged screen time on eye health are multifaceted. He explained: “Prolonged screen time can lead to digital eye strain, and increased risk of myopia and sleep disruption.”
Symptoms include digital eye strain, which manifests as discomfort and vision issues from extended device use, and computer vision syndrome, characterised by eye discomfort and visual disturbances.
Dr Kumar noted common vision problems among teenagers who spend excessive time on screens include digital eye strain, myopia, accommodation problems, and computer vision syndrome.
To mitigate the problem, Dr Kumar offered this practical advice: “Follow the 20-20-20 rule, meaning: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.”
He also said that it is recommended to adjust screen settings, use proper lighting, blink your eyes frequently, and regularly exercise the eyes. This is to give the eyes a periodic rest from screen focus and reduce strain. Moreover, it is recommended to use antireflective coatings on glasses to minimise glare from screens and overhead lighting.
Dr Matarredona, for her part, recommended avoiding screen exposure at least one hour before bed to prevent sleep disruption. She also suggested spending at least an hour a day outdoors to help reduce the risk of developing myopia, along with maintaining a healthy diet and ensuring adequate sleep.
Both experts agreed on the effectiveness of corrective measures such as glasses. “Current treatments and corrective measures like glasses are effective in addressing vision problems related to screen use. However, their effectiveness can vary depending on the case," Dr Kumar stated.
Dr Matarredona also added that corrective eyewear is “completely effective, and certainly necessary. Contact lenses can be useful but glasses are generally preferred for children due to their simplicity and ease of use".
The experts also said that regular eye examinations are important for managing and preventing vision problems. "Eye exams are crucial for identifying and addressing vision problems. A complete eye examination for teenagers should include a vision test, refraction, binocular vision testing, and slit lamp examination," Dr Kumar underscored.
Dr Matarredona added, “Visual exams should be mandatory and include a complete study of the eye, measurement of visual acuity, refraction, pupil dilation, and annual check-ups.”
While screen time continues to be a central part of everyone’s daily life, the experts advised parents and teenagers to prioritise eye health. Preventive measures and ensuring regular eye exams can mitigate the adverse effects of excessive screen use and safeguard long-term vision health.
