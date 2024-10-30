UAE: Mobile health station without doctors can diagnose symptoms, dispense medication

Photos: Supplied

Imagine being able to walk into a clinic at any time of the day and have someone diagnose your symptoms and give you medication with zero face-to-face contact. That is the technology a UAE-based company has developed.

Mad Wolf medical trading has designed an all-in-one health station, which gives access to medical care to anyone, anywhere and at any time. The technology was up on display at the Healthcare Future Summit, which began in Dubai on October 29. With intelligent testing equipment, real-time evaluation system and a smart dispensing pharmacy, this mobile station can bring easy healthcare access to even the most remote areas.

“The station can be installed in schools, colleges, malls or even put on a mobile truck,” said Emad Deeb from the company. “It can be put in any place that has a plug. This opens up endless possibilities for the healthcare industry.”

How it works

A patient can enter the health station either by entering a code or scanning a document. Once inside, a device will measure several parameters, including temperature, blood pressure, lung function, and ECG.

Once the parameters were measured, the examination results will be sent to a remote doctor. The patient will be able to connect to the doctor through video call and the medic can diagnose the disease before prescribing medicine. Once the consultation is over, the patient will be able to exit the clinic and collect the prescribed medicine through the smart dispensing pharmacy using a QR code.

“Each unit of the station can be sold separately and customised to the unique needs of the facility,” said Emad. “If additional parameters need to be measured, we can add that in to the station as well. In case bloodwork needs to be done, then a nurse should be stationed in the facility to assist with that.”

According to its makers, the station can also be programmed to measure additional inputs including vision, bone density and arteriosclerosis. In addition to this, the software of the station can also be configured to adapt with Apple and Android or any other existing system a medical facility might have.