UAE ministry announces abortion regulations

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Saturday announced the procedures and controls for cases where abortion is permitted.
All requests for abortion shall be "thoroughly examined" by a dedicated committee formed at every health authority in the country.
Abortion is permitted in five cases "under clear conditions and controls", Mohap said.
For all cases, the procedure should be performed in an authorised facility by a licensed physician, it added.
The abortion should not result in any medical complications that pose a threat to the pregnant woman’s life, and the duration of pregnancy at the time of the procedure should not exceed 120 days, the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier this year, a UAE law that tackles abortion was amended, easing consent rules. The changes have made it easier for medical professionals to carry out the procedure if the mother's life is in grave danger. Consent shall not be a condition in emergency cases that require immediate surgical intervention, the law said.
