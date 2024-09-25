UAE: How your kitchen sponge could lead to life-threatening infections; symptoms explained

The ideal world of AI's use is to get us closer to an internationalist utopian ideal
Kitchen sponges, commonly used for everyday cleaning, can harbour harmful bacteria that could potentially lead to life-threatening illnesses such as pneumonia and kidney failure, according to experts.
These cleaning aids act as breeding grounds for bacteria and must be replaced regularly to avoid serious health risks.
“There are thousands of bacteria on a kitchen sponge, and this is a proven fact,” said Dr Mohammed Harriss, consultant pulmonologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “The sponge remains damp, allowing bacteria to multiply very quickly, increasing the risk of infection.”
A 2020 study by Sharjah University researchers confirmed that kitchen sponges are heavily contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, which raises the risk of food contamination and potential infections.
Dr Shreen Mohamed Hemdan, a specialist in family medicine at Burjeel Medical Centre, Al Shamkha, pointed out the types of harmful bacteria frequently found in kitchen sponges, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, and Staphylococcus aureus, all of which pose significant health risks.
“E. coli and Salmonella are often associated with gastrointestinal infections, while Staphylococcus aureus can cause skin infections that may become severe and enter the bloodstream if untreated,” said Dr Hemdan.
Neetha Jhaveri, a functional medicine practitioner at Wellth, said that cross-contamination is one of the key reasons kitchen sponges become breeding grounds for bacteria. “Many people use the same sponge for various tasks — washing dishes, scrubbing vegetables, and even cleaning raw meat,” she said. “Then, they use the same sponge to wipe down kitchen counters and fridges, further spreading contamination.”
Jhaveri advises wearing gloves while washing dishes to prevent bacteria from entering the bloodstream through the skin. She added that keeping the sponge dry is crucial. “Microwave the sponge for 30 seconds at the end of each day or so to remove the moisture from it.”
While infections from kitchen sponges are not exceedingly common, Dr Hemdan highlighted that those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible. “Bacteria from sponges can cause illnesses like gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, they can result in skin infections, urinary tract infections, or even respiratory complications.”
Dr Hemdan recommends replacing kitchen sponges every one to two weeks, depending on how often they are used, and disinfecting them regularly. “Soaking the sponge in a bleach solution, microwaving it when damp, or running it through the dishwasher are effective ways to reduce bacterial contamination. However, the most crucial step is replacing the sponge before bacteria has a chance to proliferate.”
For those looking to minimize the risks, experts suggest opting for safer alternatives like microfiber cloths, silicone scrubbers, or cellulose sponges. “Microfiber cloths can be washed after each use, while silicone scrubbers dry faster and are easier to disinfect,” said Dr Hemdan.
These alternatives, combined with proper cleaning practices, offer more hygienic solutions for household cleaning.
If exposed to harmful bacteria from a kitchen sponge, individuals may experience symptoms similar to foodborne illnesses. “Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever are common indicators of bacterial infection,” said Dr Hemdan.
“People with compromised immune systems should be especially alert for skin infections, which can manifest as redness, swelling, or painful lesions. If any of these symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical advice is imperative," she added.
