UAE: How this former CFO used battle with cancer to help women overcome health challenges, anxiety

Photos: Supplied

Helping women overcome fear and anxiety, Yasmina Chamimi is a resilience coach specialist who focuses on harnessing the power of inner strength.

The former Chief Financial Officer has had a successful 20-year career in the field of corporate finance. However, she decided to leave her position to dedicate her life to helping women find peace in the face of adversity.

She was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2023, and her personal healing journey inspired the career change.

"I woke up one morning and heard a whisper in my ear, saying, 'If you are determined, trust in God.' That was my turning point," Yasmina said.

Yasmina's story begins in her childhood, when she saw her father battle with recurring brain tumours. From the age of 10, she witnessed her father's health deteriorate after multiple surgeries. But it wasn't just the physical decline that left an impact; it was the emotional and mental resilience her father displayed, which in turn inspired her.

"He taught me the importance of faith in God's will and destiny. From him and my mother, I learned how to face life's toughest challenges head-on," Yasmina said.

"Resilience is the ability to face challenges, adapt, and become stronger. Life doesn't stop because of hardships; we must learn how to live and thrive despite those challenges," she added.

Launched in October, her 'Fear No More' programme is designed to provide women with the tools they need to navigate the emotional and psychological impact of health challenges, particularly those related to cancer. The programme incorporates strategies, including deep breathing exercises, gratitude practices, and techniques for reprogramming negative thoughts, empowering women to reclaim their inner strength.

"The idea for 'Fear No More' came to me during my healing process. I realized there was a significant lack of emotional support for women, especially during their most challenging times," Yasmina added.

Overwhelming response