UAE: Hospital’s emergency department bags Lantern Award for second time

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 1:24 PM

The emergency department of an Abu Dhabi-based multi-specialty hospital has been recognised with the prestigious Lantern Award, named in honour of Florence Nightingale – the reformer credited with transforming the field of nursing.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency department has earned the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2023 Lantern Award for a second term – the only hospital to be among the list of 53 winners outside the US in this edition.

The award, which is valid for three years, recognises emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research. The award highlights CCAD’s accomplishments based on evidence-based practice and innovation in emergency care, and its commitment to quality, safety and maintaining a healthy work environment.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Lantern Award for our emergency department,” said Dr Jorge Guzman, CEO, CCAD.

Back in 2020, CCAD was one of the first hospitals to win this three-year designation outside of the US and the first in the UAE. This time, CCAD’s emergency department is among 53 winners, with the rest of them based in the US.

As part of the evaluation process, the hospital was reviewed in five fundamental areas: leadership in practice, leadership in operations, education, advocacy, and research practice.

Key clinical practice exemplars that helped it win were focused on improving patient care and workflow efficiency through collaborative triage, timely admissions, and enhanced pain assessment and management.

“This prestigious honour not only highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional emergency and nursing care but also reinforces our position as a world-class hospital within the UAE and global healthcare ecosystem. It underscores our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous innovation, ensuring our patients receive the highest level of healthcare,” Dr Guzman underlined.

These innovations by CCAD’s emergency department led to key wins such as having less than 45 minutes of door-to-IV Thrombolysis for stroke, maintaining less than 60 minutes of STEMI door-to-balloon time and taking less than 10 minutes to maintain a high-quality arrival-to-triage time.

These achievements further reaffirm the hospital as the benchmark for delivering exceptional care to patients and position the UAE as a hub for life sciences. As a recipient, CCAD will be recognised during the Emergency Nurses Association’s annual conference in San Diego next month.

