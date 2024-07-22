UAE: Health insurance with tourist visas soon as new project announced

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:12 PM

A new project will soon help tourists to the UAE get health insurance as they apply for their visas, it was announced Monday. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the ‘health insurance for tourist visas’ is among its ‘transformative projects’.

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the authority, said the project will help tourists get health insurance while applying for their visas online through the ICP website or app.

The project aims to offer health cover in emergency cases. It will automate the process of getting health insurance through an electronic platform that will “manage the pricing and issuance” of packages from all major insurance companies in the UAE.

It was not immediately clear when the project would be rolled out.