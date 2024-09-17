UAE: Fibroid as heavy as 7-month-old baby removed from woman's womb

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 1:46 PM

In a rare medical case, doctors recently discovered an unusually large uterine fibroid, resembling the size and shape of a seven-month-old human baby, in the womb of 32-year-old Sudanese patient, Dalia Elgamil.

The fibroid, known as a myoma, measured 20 cm by 11 cm and weighed approximately 1.8kg. The size of the fibroid, comparable to that of a fetus at seven months of gestation, presented a significant challenge for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical removal.

Early in 2023, Dalia went for a healing massage, and the therapist noticed something unusual about her belly. “The therapist said it felt hard and did not seem like ordinary bloating or weight gain. Concerned by this, I decided to consult my gynaecologist, who promptly arranged both internal and external ultrasounds. The results confirmed that I had uterine fibroids, although I had no symptoms at the time,” Dalia said.

Despite being advised that the fibroids would require open surgery due to the large size, Dalia did not seek further medical advice as she "was scared and had conflicting thoughts."

However, she soon started experiencing "severe bladder pressure, frequent urges to urinate, heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal hardening." Added to these, her fear that the fibroid would impact chances of conceiving after her upcoming marriage led her to visit the doctor again.

The doctor conducted an ultrasound which confirmed that the fibroids had grown and that there was an immediate need for surgery.

Concerned by the potential for scarring and the prolonged recovery time, Dalia “consulted multiple doctors across the UAE and even sought opinions from specialists in Saudi Arabia,” who said open surgery was the only option.

She was then referred to Professor Dr Mohamed Zayed, consultant in obstetrics gynaecology specialising in advanced laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, and Dr Amal Hassan Abdelaziz, consultant and head of obstetrics and gynecology at Thumbay University Hospital.

The experts decided to conduct a procedure where the fibroids, which are typically non-cancerous growths of tissue, are removed in a way that helps maintain the patient’s prospects of future pregnancy. In this case, the procedure was performed using minimally invasive keyhole laparoscopy. A myomectomy is a surgical procedure that removes uterine fibroids while preserving the uterus.

“After careful investigation and collaboration among our medical and surgical experts, it was agreed to undertake this complex procedure of laparoscopic myomectomy,” said Dr Zayed.

“During the keyhole surgery, we made three small incisions in the abdomen and inserted a laparoscope with a camera through one incision to visualise the area. Specialised instruments were used through the other incisions to carefully dissect and remove the fibroid, which had to be broken into fragments due to its size. This minimally invasive approach allowed for less pain, a quicker recovery, and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery,” said Dr Zayed.

The surgery was successfully completed, and all the fibroids were removed.