UAE: Feeling sick during rainy weather? 7 home remedies to help you beat viruses

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 3:31 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 4:04 PM

The UAE experienced the wettest day in its history on April 16, which led to flooding, traffic snarls, and disruption of services. The rare monsoon-like situation threw up another set of challenges of catching common illnesses and infections, including cough and cold, linked to higher risks of complications like dengue, malaria, and typhoid.

With residents urged to stay indoors for their safety, Dr Mohammed Asharaf, specialist in internal medicine, at LLH Medical Centre, Musaffah, offered seven home remedies to counter these common illnesses. These tips can help individuals, especially children, remain healthy and fit when in-person classes resume.

1. Drink ginger shot with lemon and honey: This combination harnesses the immune-boosting properties of its ingredients, making it effective against the flu. Ginger boasts natural anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that guard against respiratory infections. Lemon is rich in vitamin C and magnesium, offering antiseptic benefits to combat infections. Honey, with its potent antioxidant and enzyme properties, supports overall wellness and immune function. Together, these ingredients form a powerful remedy to combat cold and flu symptoms like infection and inflammation.

2. Eat fresh and hot food: Consuming fresh and hot foods provides essential nutrients and antioxidants that bolster the immune system. Foods like chicken soup and tea with honey and lemon can soothe a sore throat and loosen mucus, easing breathing. Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those high in vitamin C, enhance the immune system and help the body fend off infections.

3. Chew raw garlic: Chewing raw garlic releases allicin, a compound with antiviral properties that can boost the immune system to fight cold and flu.

4. Protect against mosquitoes: Eliminate stagnant water sources around your home, use insect repellent, and maintain screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes at bay.

5. Boost immunity with fruits and green vegetables: Consuming fruits and green vegetables rich in vitamins A, C, and E, beta-carotene, antioxidants, fibre, selenium, and zinc helps boost immunity. Incorporating a variety of greens like spinach, kale, broccoli, and berries into your diet provides these immune-boosting benefits and contributes to overall health and wellness.

6. Drink green tea: Green tea contains catechins that inhibit virus proliferation in the upper respiratory tract. They bind to viral proteins, preventing influenza infection and reducing the risk of respiratory viruses.

7. Do light exercise and brisk walks: Engaging in light exercise and brisk walks can help maintain overall health and improve circulation, which supports immune function. It will boost the immune system. Additionally, exercise can help clear congestion and boost energy levels, making breathing easier. But avoid high-intensity workouts.

