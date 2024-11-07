UAE: Doctors warn residents of health risks from unprescribed magnesium supplement use

Avoid taking magnesium supplements without proper medical advice, doctors urge UAE residents. It could have serious health implications, including heart issues and breathing problems.

There has been a sharp rise in the use of magnesium supplements in recent years. "The noticeable increase in the consumption of magnesium supplements is likely due to the growing awareness of its benefits," said Ravi Sharma, director of Pharmacy Services at Burjeel Holdings.

"I have noticed an increase in patients taking magnesium supplements and asking for a prescription. The majority cite stress and sleep issues as the reason for their usage,” said Dr John Carlo Brojan, a specialist in internal medicine at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai.

According to doctors, several factors are believed to be driving this growing trend in magnesium supplement consumption. These include an increase in overall health awareness, the influence of social media, and dietary deficiencies.

Dr Areej Al Khalil, a specialist in family medicine at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, said, “Increased health awareness, particularly since the Covid pandemic has made people more conscious about their well-being. This has led to a rise in the use of supplements like magnesium," said Dr Areej Al Khalil, specialist in Family Medicine at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

“Social media platforms have also played a role, with influencers promoting magnesium supplements for stress relief, better sleep, and muscle relaxation. Additionally, many individuals do not get enough magnesium through diet alone, which makes supplements a preferred choice,” added Dr Al Khalil.

However, healthcare specialists caution that taking magnesium supplements without proper guidance can have dangerous side effects. "Excessive magnesium intake can lead to serious health risks," said Dr Brojan, "These risks include arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats, breathing difficulties in severe cases, and, in rare instances, magnesium toxicity, which can be fatal." Healthcare specialists said that magnesium is essential for those diagnosed with low magnesium levels (hypomagnesemia) or for patients with severe conditions like pre-eclampsia; the supplement should only be taken under medical supervision. "Anything in excess can be harmful to our health," said Dr Al Khalili. "Although our bodies can regulate magnesium levels, excessive magnesium from supplements can lead to serious complications." Doctors are advising residents to consult healthcare professionals before taking magnesium supplements, highlighting the potential for serious health risks if taken without proper medical advice.